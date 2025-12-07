'We Should All Be Alarmed': Bill Kristol and GOP Senators Are on Different Pages

"When Sen. Mark Warner, vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and an experienced and sober legislator, is alarmed, we should all be alarmed," tweets Bill Kristol. "By the boat strikes, and generally by what the Trump administration is doing to our national security."

When Sen. Mark Warner, vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and an experienced and sober legislator, is alarmed, we should all be alarmed. By the boat strikes, and generally by what the Trump administration is doing to our national security.https://t.co/eJcUMSnH9t — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 7, 2025

Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Missouri) tweets, "A supermajority of Americans support President Trump's efforts to blow narcoterrorists out of the water because they care much more about our neighbors & family members than cartel members who are poisoning Americans. The Democrats' TDS has put them on the wrong side yet again.

A supermajority of Americans support President Trump's efforts to blow narcoterrorists out of the water because they care much more about our neighbors & family members than cartel members who are poisoning Americans.



The Democrats’ TDS has put them on the wrong side yet again. pic.twitter.com/AMPDjpELwm — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) December 7, 2025

There must be restraints in place to prevent actions that are beyond the lawful limit from taking place. One defilement of a legal limit with respect to such actions could have further-reaching implications and cause more consequences than many may be able to conceive as being possible. We do not erect autonomous governments. We elect and appoint people to government positions who are themselves under the law and under some type of authority.

Having the humility to adhere to prescribed limitations serves to do a duty well. Exceeding what such limitations allow risks doing more harm than may be immediately foreseeable, and blowing back against such actions should not be considered anti-U.S. sentiment. There could also come a time when what the U.S. does beyond its borders comes back home to bear on the United States, if we are not careful.