Per Scott Rasmussen, Voters Hold Blended Opinions of Socialism and Capitalism

Jacob B. | 2:45 PM on December 07, 2025
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Scott Rasmussen shares a poll result.

Rasmussen's full tweet is fully contained in the succeeding paragraph.

Voters do not see socialism, capitalism, and free markets as mutually exclusive.

Half (48%) of those with a favorable view of socialism also have a favorable opinion of capitalism

Nearly a third of those with a favorable opinion of capitalism have a favorable opinion of socialism.

35% of voters have a favorable opinion of socialism.

53% have a favorable opinion of capitalism

64% have a favorable opinion of free markets.

We could pull out the textbooks and historical references in an attempt to precisely define the ideological ethos(es) at issue here, but we need not do that academically to prove a fundamental point. Capitalism and socialism do not overlap, and they are as much nationally trajectorial as they are destinations of national government.

Capitalism moves according to the market, a force less visible than government that takes its fuel from consumer demand as much as any other source. Socialism moves according to those who make distributional decisions, a visible hand that informs supply and dictates demand.

A national economy moves in a direction at all times. Yes, sectors, industries, and companies constantly change economic positioning and make moves within markets in a free market system. But the overall economy moves fundamentally, as well. Capitalism and socialism have less to do with economic destination than they have to do with economic trajectory. It might be fair to comment that the U.S. has been tiptoeing away (some may argue that it's a quicker pace) from capitalism over the past few decades and by default toward a more socialistic economic system. You do not wake up one morning to a hard switch of the economy from one way to another. It happens gradually, over time, like erosion caused by a slow drip of water. Elections, legislation, the mood of the business community, and other global pressures do have a heavy effect on moving the economy in a direction. But still, it builds up slowly. Perhaps those who attempt to fundamentally change economies use subtlety and little by little movements as an advantage in ultimately overhauling an economy. You can think of ways that the 2025 economy is different than that of 2015 and different still from that of 2005.

