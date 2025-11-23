Somali Sheriff in Minnesota Just Called American Officers ‘Foreigners’ and Said He Serves...
Something's Fishy About That Turkey: Donations to AOC's Food Drive Go to Her...
GRRL, BYE: Elissa Slotkin Accuses Trump of Putting Words in Her Mouth and...
Her FACE! Scott Bessent Gets a Little TOO Honest for Kristen Welker About...
'Heats ON!' --> Mary Goodlander's Questionable Connections to Bad Actors Makes Dems' Video...
THIS! Scott Jennings Just Ended the Entire Democrat Party by Pointing Out Their...
'Needs to LAWYER UP': MSNOW's Ken Dilanian's Big DOJ BOMBSHELL Just BACKFIRED on...
As If Candace Owens Accusing the Macrons of Wanting Her Killed Wasn't Dumb...
VIP
Michael Fanone Busted In Massive Lie and I Am Here FOR IT
HA! WATCH Rep. Maggie Goodlander Audibly GULP When MSNOW (MSNBC) Pushes Her to...
Shop Stop: Leftists Are Holding on to Their Parents' Money by Staging a...
Jen Psaki and Katie Couric Say the ‘Sycophantic’ Press Is Throwing Softball Questions...
VIP
Did Sen. Mark Kelly Mention That He Was Shot At?
AP: ‘Armed Men’ Abduct Several (300?) Catholic Schoolchildren in Nigeria

Sen. John Kennedy: 'Please Ignore the AI Generated Fake News ... About My Family and Me'

Jacob B. | 1:48 PM on November 23, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Sen. John Kennedy (R-Louisiana) tweets, "Friends, I guess in 2025 you have to do this sort of thing... but please ignore the AI generated fake news stories you may have seen about my family and me these past few days on social media claiming we experienced tragedy."

Advertisement

The entirety of Sen. Kennedy's tweet reads as follows.

Friends, I guess in 2025 you have to do this sort of thing… but please ignore the AI generated fake news stories you may have seen about my family and me these past few days on social media claiming we experienced tragedy.

We are all healthy, happy, safe, and sound! We are working with Facebook to remove all of the fake stories.

I hope you and your family have a wonderful Sunday and a happy Thanksgiving!

This has got to stop. Fake news stories, generated by artificial intelligence or otherwise created, must stop polluting channels of communication and information highways. It can damage those involved in the fabricated material, and it disturbs the balance of the free flow of accurate information. Even if some form of artificially engineered "information" is not the product of a malicious agenda or "hit piece," it can still have an effect because it enters the minds of those who digest it before it may be removed from circulation. It also takes valuable time and energy away from the person or people such fake news focuses on because they must point out that it is fake and address an issue or scenario that is not real and would otherwise not have arisen.

Recommended

Somali Sheriff in Minnesota Just Called American Officers ‘Foreigners’ and Said He Serves Somalis First
justmindy
Advertisement

Unfortunately, shoddy reporting and fake stories are nothing new to our time. The new part lies in the methods that abound to proliferate baseless garbage. Rebutting fake news may expand to a cottage industry that can employ a host of full-time workers.

Tags:

JOHN KENNEDY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Somali Sheriff in Minnesota Just Called American Officers ‘Foreigners’ and Said He Serves Somalis First
justmindy
GRRL, BYE: Elissa Slotkin Accuses Trump of Putting Words in Her Mouth and HOOBOY Was THAT Stupid (Watch)
Sam J.
'Needs to LAWYER UP': MSNOW's Ken Dilanian's Big DOJ BOMBSHELL Just BACKFIRED on Adam Schiff and HOOBOY
Sam J.
THIS! Scott Jennings Just Ended the Entire Democrat Party by Pointing Out Their ONE Guiding Principle
Sam J.
Her FACE! Scott Bessent Gets a Little TOO Honest for Kristen Welker About Inflation and Blue States (Vid)
Sam J.
Something's Fishy About That Turkey: Donations to AOC's Food Drive Go to Her Campaign
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Somali Sheriff in Minnesota Just Called American Officers ‘Foreigners’ and Said He Serves Somalis First justmindy
Advertisement