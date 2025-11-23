Sen. John Kennedy: 'Please Ignore the AI Generated Fake News ... About My Family and Me'

Sen. John Kennedy (R-Louisiana) tweets, "Friends, I guess in 2025 you have to do this sort of thing... but please ignore the AI generated fake news stories you may have seen about my family and me these past few days on social media claiming we experienced tragedy."

We are all healthy, happy, safe, and sound! We are… — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) November 23, 2025

The entirety of Sen. Kennedy's tweet reads as follows.

Friends, I guess in 2025 you have to do this sort of thing… but please ignore the AI generated fake news stories you may have seen about my family and me these past few days on social media claiming we experienced tragedy. We are all healthy, happy, safe, and sound! We are working with Facebook to remove all of the fake stories. I hope you and your family have a wonderful Sunday and a happy Thanksgiving!

This has got to stop. Fake news stories, generated by artificial intelligence or otherwise created, must stop polluting channels of communication and information highways. It can damage those involved in the fabricated material, and it disturbs the balance of the free flow of accurate information. Even if some form of artificially engineered "information" is not the product of a malicious agenda or "hit piece," it can still have an effect because it enters the minds of those who digest it before it may be removed from circulation. It also takes valuable time and energy away from the person or people such fake news focuses on because they must point out that it is fake and address an issue or scenario that is not real and would otherwise not have arisen.

Unfortunately, shoddy reporting and fake stories are nothing new to our time. The new part lies in the methods that abound to proliferate baseless garbage. Rebutting fake news may expand to a cottage industry that can employ a host of full-time workers.