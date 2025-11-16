Sen. Rick Scott Promotes Florida: 'Socialism Never Works'

Schumer’s Shoes: Dem Ro Khanna Touts ‘Dynamic’ Elizabeth Warren or Cory Booker to...
Jacob B. | 4:00 PM on November 16, 2025
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

"People around the country are fleeing blue states and moving to Florida because they want freedom," Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida) tweets. "No matter how many times it has been tried, socialism never works."

Freedom does not consist of telling people what they can and cannot do; what they can and cannot eat; where they can and cannot live; where they can and cannot go; what they can and cannot purchase; or what they must or must not like, prefer, or enjoy. The menu of freedom offers many choices, including 50 states with diverse and unique features.

It seems as if every so often, power brokers attempt to sell or implement systems of concentrated command-and-control power to better organize society. Perhaps they tire of freedom not resulting in what they want. Perhaps they are lazy and want an easy approach to get a grip on the masses. Perhaps they want to reverse market-based capitalism with a more government-structured approach due to belief in ideological leanings.

Nothing meaningful and long-lasting gets accomplished by compulsion. People will often do what they are made to do, but the yieldings of whole-hearted efforts made by freedom of choice rather than mandates from government cannot be compared to forced efforts. The world-touching good that comes from them exceeds the surface area of the state of Alaska and rises to a higher point than Mount McKinley.

