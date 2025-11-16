House Republican Leaders Address Costs

House of Representatives Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) and House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana) tweet about costs.

"The Working Families Tax Cut saved taxpayers $185 billion and lowered premiums — and our House version would've cut premiums another 13% nationwide," Speaker Johnson tweets. "But Senate Democrats removed that provision, snatching money out of the American people's pockets to protect the broken system they created. Republicans are committed to driving costs down and making life more affordable — and the American people will see even more of that soon."

"Premiums have increased dramatically under Obamacare," Majority Leader Scalise tweets. "Republicans included a provision in the Working Families Tax Cut to lower premiums by 12%. Senate Democrats ripped it out. Democrats' "solution" is to mask these costs by giving billions to insurance companies instead of actually lowering prices."

House Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minnesota) tweets, "In just six months, the @HouseGOP and @POTUS delivered the largest middle-class tax cut in American history. With the Democrat government shutdown finally over, we're going to keep delivering affordability and prosperity to the American people. MAGA!"

They are not happy with Democrats.

People should not be deprived of affordability. Few things bind the orderly functioning of society as do unaffordable prices and costs. When people cannot afford items they need, they are put at risk. They may make desperate moves in order to obtain what is necessary. Others around them begin to feel the effects. It ripples out into the greater area around them. Societal collapse can ensue from those with needs not having them met.