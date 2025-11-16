Swing Schiff: Dem Senator Is Now Asking ‘Why Can’t We Be Friends?’ After...
@Pontifex: 'There Can Be No Peace Without Justice'
Scott Jennings So INFURIATES Miles Taylor That He Goes FULL Rage-Donkey, Admits Something...
LOOK on Eric Swalwell's Face in Viral Video Where He Asks Kash Patel...
Jamie Raskin in SERIOUS Cover His Butt Mode After (Illegally?) Obtaining Ghislaine Maxwell...
VIP
Billionaire Who Apologized for Epstein Meeting (and Donated BIGLY to Spanberger) Doth Prot...
WOW: Scott Jennings Gets High-Ranking Democrat Consultant to Admit WHOPPER of a Trump...
'Because It Fit the NARRATIVE': Kash Patel Drops COVID BOMBSHELL During Glenn Beck...
You Got Community-Noted TF Out! Iran Military Account's VILE Dig at Trump Blows...
James Carville's Radical Advice for Fellow Dems: Pack SCOTUS, Ditch the Mamdani Wing
Dem to Scott Jennings: Blasting Drug Boats Must End Since Bananas, Kids, and...
VIP
Canadian Asks Why Truck Drivers Are Fired for Not Speaking English, Like Our...
VICE: Forget 'Heterofatalism,' ‘Mankeeping’ Is What’s Keeping Women From Dating
Jennifer Welch: Trump Participated in Pedophilia Ring, Accuses Mike Johnson of 'Christian...

House Republican Leaders Address Costs

Jacob B. | 2:48 PM on November 16, 2025
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

House of Representatives Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) and House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana) tweet about costs.

Advertisement

"The Working Families Tax Cut saved taxpayers $185 billion and lowered premiums — and our House version would've cut premiums another 13% nationwide," Speaker Johnson tweets. "But Senate Democrats removed that provision, snatching money out of the American people's pockets to protect the broken system they created. Republicans are committed to driving costs down and making life more affordable — and the American people will see even more of that soon."

"Premiums have increased dramatically under Obamacare," Majority Leader Scalise tweets. "Republicans included a provision in the Working Families Tax Cut to lower premiums by 12%. Senate Democrats ripped it out. Democrats' "solution" is to mask these costs by giving billions to insurance companies instead of actually lowering prices."

House Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minnesota) tweets, "In just six months, the @HouseGOP and @POTUS delivered the largest middle-class tax cut in American history. With the Democrat government shutdown finally over, we're going to keep delivering affordability and prosperity to the American people. MAGA!"

Recommended

Scott Jennings So INFURIATES Miles Taylor That He Goes FULL Rage-Donkey, Admits Something CRAZY (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

They are not happy with Democrats.

People should not be deprived of affordability. Few things bind the orderly functioning of society as do unaffordable prices and costs. When people cannot afford items they need, they are put at risk. They may make desperate moves in order to obtain what is necessary. Others around them begin to feel the effects. It ripples out into the greater area around them. Societal collapse can ensue from those with needs not having them met.

Tags:

MIKE JOHNSON STEVE SCALISE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings So INFURIATES Miles Taylor That He Goes FULL Rage-Donkey, Admits Something CRAZY (Watch)
Sam J.
Swing Schiff: Dem Senator Is Now Asking ‘Why Can’t We Be Friends?’ After Decade-Long War With Trump
Warren Squire
LOOK on Eric Swalwell's Face in Viral Video Where He Asks Kash Patel About Investigating Him is PRICELESS
Sam J.
Jamie Raskin in SERIOUS Cover His Butt Mode After (Illegally?) Obtaining Ghislaine Maxwell Emails (Watch)
Sam J.
WOW: Scott Jennings Gets High-Ranking Democrat Consultant to Admit WHOPPER of a Trump Lawfare Lie (Watch)
Sam J.
@Pontifex: 'There Can Be No Peace Without Justice'
Jacob B.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings So INFURIATES Miles Taylor That He Goes FULL Rage-Donkey, Admits Something CRAZY (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement