House Speaker Mike Johnson: 'Republicans Fight for the People. Democrats Fight for Power.'

Jacob B. | 2:10 PM on November 02, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

"President Trump and Republicans have proven over and over that we are doing everything possible to protect the American people from the Democrat Shutdown," House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) tweets.

The entirety of Speaker Johnson's tweet, including emphasis, reads as follows.

President Trump and Republicans have proven OVER AND OVER that we are doing everything possible to protect the American people from the Democrat Shutdown.

Meanwhile, Democrats themselves have OPENLY ADMITTED they’re using their shutdown as “leverage” — and are JUST FINE hurting the American people - just to appease their Marxist Left and restore free health care for illegal aliens.

The contrast couldn’t be clearer: Republicans fight for the PEOPLE. Democrats fight for POWER.

The power Democrats may be fighting for is a majority-only solution in the U.S. Senate. By not playing ball with Republicans, Democrats leave GOP senators with the options of allowing the shutdown to continue or attempting a majority-only solution to solve the gridlock. Whether or not that is possible aside, the attempt itself of a Republican majority to move forward without opposition party support may be the outcome at which Democrats are aiming.

Shutdowns, while not regularly scheduled and repeated events on the political calendar, have happened in our history. This one, though, with Republicans holding more seats in both congressional chambers and no foreseeable end to the stall, does begin to smell a bit unique.

Some Democratic messaging puts it on Republicans.

Minority powers should not be abused. They are there to protect the legislative branch of government and thereby the people from one-party rule, not for one party to use them to rule.

Tags:

MIKE JOHNSON

