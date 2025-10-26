Do You Believe in Miracles? Annunciation School Shooting Victim Sophia Forchas Walks Out...
Sen. Marsha Blackburn: Smith, Garland, and Wray 'Conducted an Illegal Spying Operation'
She Did the MEME! Tara Setmayer's Attempt to Blame MAGA for Her Hateful,...
Data-Based, Receipt-Filled THREAD Exposes Obamacare for the FAILURE It and the Dems Who...
OOF! Abigail Spanberger Takes Jay Jones and Ghazala Hashmi OFF Her Bus, Is...
LOVE to See It! Throwback Poll for 2016 Goes VIRAL, Gives the Right...
OWN IT: Scott Jennings Going SCORCHED-EARTH on Dems for Supporting Man With LITERAL...
Meme Thread About Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Aunt's Sob Story Will Have You Laughing...
UK: Masked Militant Muslims Gather to Claim Their Territory After Cops Ban 'Anti-Immigrant...
VIP
Swedish Judge Defends Not Deporting ‘Asylum Seeker’ Because Sexual Assault Was So Brief
Letitia James Says Her Prosecution Isn’t About Her, But ‘About All of Us’
Journalist Claims Jesus Was Born in a Muslim-Majority Country
Illegal Alien Trucker Who Killed Three Had His California CDL Upgraded to a...
Mehdi Hasan's Identity Politics Obsession: JD Vance's Family Reduced to a Race Checklist

Sen. Rand Paul Lights the Administration Up Over 'Extrajudicial Killings'

Jacob B. | 4:00 PM on October 26, 2025
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) makes headlines after enlisting the phrase "extrajudicial killings."

Advertisement

This could not be more important. Sen. Paul will undoubtedly be castigated by those who believe the U.S. can do whatever it wants without regard to laws and order of protocol, but they are badly mistaken. There must be restraints in place to prevent actions that are beyond the lawful limit from taking place. One defilement of a legal limit with respect to such actions could cause further-reaching implications and consequences than many may ever be able to conceive possible. We do not erect autonomous governments. We elect and appoint people to government positions who are themselves under the law and under some type of authority.

This is not the first time that he has made this point.

Recommended

Data-Based, Receipt-Filled THREAD Exposes Obamacare for the FAILURE It and the Dems Who Voted for It ARE
Sam J.
Advertisement

Having the humility to operate inside the legally prescribed limitations on taking certain actions serves as doing a duty well. Exceeding what such limitations allow risks doing more harm than conceivable, and blowing back against such actions should not be considered anti-U.S. sentiment. There could also come a time when what the U.S. has loosened upon others comes back home to bear on the United States, if we are not careful.

Tags:

RAND PAUL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Data-Based, Receipt-Filled THREAD Exposes Obamacare for the FAILURE It and the Dems Who Voted for It ARE
Sam J.
Do You Believe in Miracles? Annunciation School Shooting Victim Sophia Forchas Walks Out of the Hospital
Eric V.
She Did the MEME! Tara Setmayer's Attempt to Blame MAGA for Her Hateful, Embarrassing 9/11 Post BACKFIRES
Sam J.
OWN IT: Scott Jennings Going SCORCHED-EARTH on Dems for Supporting Man With LITERAL Nazi Tat Is GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Sen. Marsha Blackburn: Smith, Garland, and Wray 'Conducted an Illegal Spying Operation'
Jacob B.
OOF! Abigail Spanberger Takes Jay Jones and Ghazala Hashmi OFF Her Bus, Is She Throwing Them UNDER It?
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Data-Based, Receipt-Filled THREAD Exposes Obamacare for the FAILURE It and the Dems Who Voted for It ARE Sam J.
Advertisement