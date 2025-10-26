Sen. Marsha Blackburn: Smith, Garland, and Wray 'Conducted an Illegal Spying Operation'

"Jack Smith, Merrick Garland, and Christopher Wray conducted an illegal spying operation on those who supported President Trump," Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee) tweets. "They have confirmed what many in our nation have been worried about for years."

They have confirmed what many in our nation have been worried about for years. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) October 26, 2025

Those are strong accusations by Sen. Blackburn. This cannot happen. It cannot happen in the realm of political maneuverings, and it cannot happen in the United States, period. It has all sorts of implications and consequences. Precedents become set by how prosecutors, courts, and judges deal with this kind of behavior. People do not want their neighbors eavesdropping on them. In the same way, our government should not be doing such things, either. Action must be taken. People must be held accountable. They must also learn from this. They must learn the extent of what happened and learn how to avoid the same problems arising in the future. It must be emphasized in the strongest possible terms that taking such unlawful actions against Americans will be confronted by thorough and immediate justice.