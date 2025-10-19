'Republicans Refuse to Come to the Table': Are @TheDemocrats Serious With This Tweet?

"Trump's government shutdown continues," tweets @TheDemocrats. "19 days in, and Republicans refuse to come to the table to negotiate about Americans' health care."

Advertisement

Trump’s government shutdown continues.



19 days in, and Republicans refuse to come to the table to negotiate about Americans’ health care. — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) October 19, 2025

This must have originated from an alternate universe. Then again, perhaps Democrats sincerely believe they are not the ones taking advantage of this opportunity and slowing down progress. This is a place in which Democrats must show some humility and understand the position they are in. Things stand not a chance of becoming solved through unreasonable, delusional demands. That tweet also seems to indicate a misunderstanding of how things sit with respect to balance of power broken down by party.

Dem shut down continues because you are all children that think money grows on trees — Evan DeShais (@DeshaisEvan) October 19, 2025

Nothing to negotiate, the Clean CR has passed and awaits Democrats votes to pass it.



They’ve done their job, this SchumerShutdown is on Democrats. — LeonWBrown 🇺🇸 (@LeonWBrown2) October 19, 2025

When two sides of a negotiating table are time zones apart, apart in demands, apart in vision, apart in style of negotiation, apart in priorities, and apart in mindset, it proves difficult for anything to become ratified, much less many things. They must meet up somewhere, or nothing whatsoever gets accomplished.