Larry Elder Asks an Inconvenient Question About '#NoKings Protesters'

How many of the pro-Hamas #NoKings protesters holding Palestinian flags said ANYTHING about THIS? pic.twitter.com/KTKJXNGeKv — Larry Elder (@larryelder) October 19, 2025

Stories could be linked all day long, and some do not change their minds. Some refuse to say anything about murders, rapes, and other inhumane treatment taking place. You can attempt to explain to some until your lungs give way.

Lack of freedom repeatedly proves to be a major issue when dealing in foreign affairs. Certain sects around the world seek power, and they by all accounts seem willing to stop at nothing to grab that power. Survival of the meanest and baddest substitutes very poorly for empowering the people.