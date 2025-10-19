FBI Director: 'USSS Spotted a Suspicious Stand Near the AF1 Zone in Palm Beach'

"USSS spotted a suspicious stand near the AF1 zone in Palm Beach," tweets the FBI director. "The FBI is investigating."

USSS spotted a suspicious stand near the AF1 zone in Palm Beach.



The FBI is investigating. pic.twitter.com/nMCoVP9mKB — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) October 19, 2025

Advertisement

We have learned that no threat should be considered too insignificant to check. There are areas where mistakes should not happen. Those responsible for the president's safety have difficult jobs, perhaps even overwhelming at times. Nevertheless, no stone should remain unturned in an effort to maintain a secure perimeter around the president of the United States.