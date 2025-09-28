Sen. John Fetterman: 'Political Violence Is Always Wrong—No Exceptions'

"Unchecked extreme rhetoric, like labels as Hitler or fascist, will foment more extreme outcomes," Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pennsylvania) tweets. "Political violence is always wrong—no exceptions. We must all turn the temperature down."

Sen. Mike Lee reposts Sen. Fetterman's tweet, adding, "Thank you, John. Well said."

Domestic violence stands in opposition to domestic tranquility. There exists no justifiable basis for any form of domestic violence.

Much damage can be done when people grab the bull by the horns and take issues into their own hands. Perhaps they convince themselves that they are doing a service, when, actually, they are repaying evil for evil. Perhaps they care so little about what they claim to stand for that they give little thought to what they do. Perhaps they think and want the world to see that they are the only ones who care deeply about certain issues. Whatever the reason, wrong for wrong never, ever gets it right. It never, ever accomplishes anything. It never, ever helps. It never, ever does anything but hinder the work of those taking a stand against cultural wrongs. It may be the most narcissistic, selfishly motivated, counterproductive reaction that can be had. In addition to all of that, such actions are wrongs done to others, lengthening the list of victims and giving opportunity for non-sympathetic figures to reach for sympathy.