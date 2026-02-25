Monica Crowley Had a Front Row Seat for Dems' Reaction During Trump's SOTU (and Has the PERFECT Analogy)

By now everybody knows what happened during President Trump's State of the Union speech. The highlights included recognition of military veterans, the U.S. gold medal winning hockey earning big applause, Angel families being honored, and a laundry list of what's been accomplished over the last year-plus, including a border that is finally secure.

Then there was the other side of the coin: The Democrats' reaction.

The Dems' response was best summed up when Trump asked everybody to stand up if they view their job as protecting U.S. citizens over illegal aliens. The ensuing optic was devastating for the Democrats:

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Congressional Democrats just CONFIRMED in front of MILLIONS they want to protect illegals over citizens



TRUMP: "Stand if you agree: The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens."



DEMOCRATS: *Stay seated*



TRAITORS. pic.twitter.com/JvE0U9HTBT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 25, 2026

The insane reactions from the Democrats during Trump's speech continued throughout.

Monica Crowley is the chief of protocol for the United States and was in the chamber near the Dems (except the few dozen who of course boycotted the SOTU), and described what the lefties were going through this way.

It was a rough night for TDS-addled Dems:

Last night, I was seated in the front row on the House floor, directly to the President’s right, with the Diplomatic Corps. That happens to be the Democrat side of the Chamber.



As President Trump celebrated America, they looked like they were undergoing a collective root canal.… — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) February 25, 2026

"Collective root canal" just nails what we all witnessed from the Democrats Tuesday night. Perfect! And no doubt that root canal was being performed without Novocaine.

