Monica Crowley Had a Front Row Seat for Dems' Reaction During Trump's SOTU (and Has the PERFECT Analogy)

Doug P. | 7:10 PM on February 25, 2026
Courtesy of Marissa Forte

By now everybody knows what happened during President Trump's State of the Union speech. The highlights included recognition of military veterans, the U.S. gold medal winning hockey earning big applause, Angel families being honored, and a laundry list of what's been accomplished over the last year-plus, including a border that is finally secure. 

Then there was the other side of the coin: The Democrats' reaction. 

The Dems' response was best summed up when Trump asked everybody to stand up if they view their job as protecting U.S. citizens over illegal aliens. The ensuing optic was devastating for the Democrats: 

The insane reactions from the Democrats during Trump's speech continued throughout. 

Monica Crowley is the chief of protocol for the United States and was in the chamber near the Dems (except the few dozen who of course boycotted the SOTU), and described what the lefties were going through this way.

It was a rough night for TDS-addled Dems: 

"Collective root canal" just nails what we all witnessed from the Democrats Tuesday night. Perfect! And no doubt that root canal was being performed without Novocaine. 

*****

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

