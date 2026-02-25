Jessica Valenti Had to Write Something About the US Men's Team Locker Room Talk

Judge Rules Trump Admin Can’t Deport Illegals to Third-Party Countries
Brett T. | 7:00 PM on February 25, 2026
Twitter

Actually, Jessica Valenti didn't have to write anything about the U.S. Men's Hockey Team, but she did anyway, in her newsletter. Since she didn't provide a link but just a screenshot, that's all we have to go on. "I can't help wonder how many of these players have daughters — and whether they've told them that they can be hockey players one day, too," she writes. We bet that if they do have daughters of the right age, they probably play hockey, and they're super proud of their dads for bringing home the gold medal.

"How many have told them that the women's game matters just as much? Do they think their girls will still believe them after they hear their dads laugh?" she continues.

A lot of people have noticed that Valenti's X timeline doesn't contain any posts about the U.S. Women's Hockey Team and their gold medal. It looks like she didn't think the women's game mattered as much either.

***

Editor's Note: The media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

