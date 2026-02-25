Jessica Valenti Had to Write Something About the US Men's Team Locker Room Talk

Actually, Jessica Valenti didn't have to write anything about the U.S. Men's Hockey Team, but she did anyway, in her newsletter. Since she didn't provide a link but just a screenshot, that's all we have to go on. "I can't help wonder how many of these players have daughters — and whether they've told them that they can be hockey players one day, too," she writes. We bet that if they do have daughters of the right age, they probably play hockey, and they're super proud of their dads for bringing home the gold medal.

"How many have told them that the women's game matters just as much? Do they think their girls will still believe them after they hear their dads laugh?" she continues.

This isn't my newsletter's usual beat, but I had to write something about the US Men's Hockey Team locker room talk. pic.twitter.com/tZdTmlU2a3 — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) February 24, 2026

She doesn't have a single post about the Women winning gold in Overtime last week. Nothing about the game, nothing about the medals. Not even a repost. https://t.co/ZQp80B5vqG — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 24, 2026

"Why aren't more men supporting the women's hockey players?"



"Why aren't YOU showing more support for the women's hockey players?" — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 24, 2026

I actually went back and looked. May have missed it...



But, it doesn't appear that you had anything to say about the women's hockey team. At all. — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) February 25, 2026

I love your post congratulating the women for winning gold…



Oh wait…. — Chris (@KickThatMule_TX) February 24, 2026

You wrote zip about the women's team. Weird — Sue (@SusanK1717) February 24, 2026

You literally did not have to. You did so, because you fear the backlash from your readers for NOT writing something more than you do the roasting you’re getting in the comments. It’d be sad if it wasn’t pathetic. — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) February 25, 2026

You clearly know nothing about either team and their personal relationships with each other.



You don't need to do this. It's embarrassing — JWF (@JammieWF) February 24, 2026

Finally. No one is covering this — Dan Stringer, SEC Pimp (@Danstringer74) February 25, 2026

Thank you for recognizing the need. The hundreds of other posts by humorless scolds weren’t enough. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇸🇴Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) February 24, 2026

Stop being such a fucking drama queen.



It’s embarrassing to women who can take a benign joke. — Potential Spam (@corrcomm) February 24, 2026

Your joylessness is breathtaking. — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) February 25, 2026

This is so pathetic. — Theresa (@frogaustin) February 25, 2026

Looking at your posts, I am pretty sure these men's daughters will be secure in the knowledge their dad loves and wants them a lot more than yours would. — Home School Mom (@Apsalar77) February 24, 2026

These posts are all written by women who've been told they were victims when in fact they have been given every benefit from the day they were born. — Mike B (@Mike975B) February 25, 2026

Just admit you are a sexist that hates men, we already know that, but it might be healing for you to say it out loud. — Nerdy Fitness Mom 🇺🇸 (@RebekkahLinn) February 25, 2026

Oh great! The abortion reporter also has a take. — Rational Numbers (@rat_numbers) February 25, 2026

A lot of people have noticed that Valenti's X timeline doesn't contain any posts about the U.S. Women's Hockey Team and their gold medal. It looks like she didn't think the women's game mattered as much either.

