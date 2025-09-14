Matt Walsh Records and Posts a List of Incidents

Matt Walsh records a list of incidents.
BLM riots— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 14, 2025
Antifa
Church shootings
Trump assassination attempt
Charlie Kirk assassination
Pro life pregnancy center fires
Tesla vandalism
Attacks against ICE agents
Attacks against police
Attacks against federal courthouses
This is merely a partial list. Nearly ALL of…
Stephen Miller tweets that Democrats are criminal justice advocates, "Who will work relentlessly to keep monsters out of prison." One of his tweets is on a tweet from Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colorado).
Member of Congress says that Armed Forces personnel should be allowed to support and encourage the assassination of conservative and religious Americans. Those in positions of power have been deeply, chillingly radicalized. https://t.co/OHMyvu4GrV— Stephen Miller (@StephenM) September 14, 2025
When you vote for a candidate you are voting not just for a person but for an entire organization. A vast stricture that is employed below, beneath, above and around them.— Stephen Miller (@StephenM) September 14, 2025
So when you vote to elect any Democrat you are putting to work an entire governing system: “criminal…
And Elon Musk touches on it.
NEW: Elon Musk posts on 𝕏 to his 225.9M followers that EVERYONE should “support” Charlie Kirk’s organization Turning Point USA.— RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) September 14, 2025
“Support Turning Point for Charlie, for sanity, for the future of civilization[.]”
Charlie’s legacy will NEVER die. pic.twitter.com/r8qxUYfOea
Join the conversation as a VIP Member