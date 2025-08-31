LifeNews.com: 'September 13 Will Remember 65 Million Babies Killed in Abortions'

LifeNews.com tweets, "National Day of Remembrance on September 13 will remember 65 million babies killed in abortions."

National Day of Remembrance on September 13 Will Remember 65 Million Babies Killed in Abortions https://t.co/9pHSjQSg1o pic.twitter.com/Tw4djKfvzL — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) August 31, 2025

Advertisement

Abortion is wicked, and it has consequences. That meant 65 million people shall never live due to abortion.

LifeNews.com describes itself as "a pro-life news outlet fighting abortion." There, many horrifying statistics and stories can be taken in, evidencing a culture that exhibits too little regard for life.

Part of this LifeNews.com article reads as follows.

That’s just what’s happening on Saturday, September 13, the National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children. Since 2013, pro-lifers have gathered at the burial places of aborted babies and other memorials erected in their honor to mourn for these babies and pray for an end to abortion. We need to help them grieve for the loss of these victims and heal from the wounds of abortion as we continue working to extend legal protection to our unborn brothers and sisters in all 50 states.

Crafty pro-death forces are militant in their mission to pervade their disregard for civilization upon everyone else. They take advantage of minds through indoctrination, particularly minds that have much to learn. They pilfer media and other informational resources through agenda-laced material. They travel over land and sea clothed as innocent fighters, peddling the notion that their agenda is more widely accepted and more popular than it is. They find loopholes in the legal system to pass off the wrongs they strain to advance as legally unobjectionable.

A shrug of the shoulders avoids the problem. Suppressing concern until the enemy stands on the doorstep strategically fails. Wilful ignorance burdens others. Half-hearted, thoughtless tantrums suck energy. Rambling and obnoxious rhetoric fracture communication. Waiting until an opportune time bypasses opportune time. Truth is powerful. It pierces deeply.

Our nation has allowed too many evils to stick around for too long. That is to our shame. We as a nation do not protect life and the right to life as best we could. We as a nation do not flee from sexual immorality as best we could. We as a nation do not resist greed as best we could. And we as a nation do not defend ourselves as best we could. Protecting life and the right to life includes remaining vigilant to the threat of forces hostile to the United States working here in our land to undermine our laws, undermine our national spirit, and undermine our national purpose.