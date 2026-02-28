Biden's Border Security Lie Was Such a Whopper That Not Even a Crowd of Dems Bought It

Joe Biden re-emerged yesterday and seemed determined to prove that he can still gaslight even better than when he was still running for reelection until his own party shoved him out the door:

Former President Joe Biden joked about his age and shamelessly bragged about his record on illegal immigration during a rare post-presidency speech on Friday. “I’m getting pretty old,” Biden, 83, told the crowd in South Carolina, after he needed to pause his speech to cough. “Forty times two, plus a lot more.” Biden repeatedly insisted that voters shouldn’t be concerned about his age in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election. The former president dropped out of the race about a month after a disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump – which he blamed on a cold and not his age – amid mounting concerns within the Democratic Party about his mental acuity.

We'll start with Biden's claim that he was a president who respected the Constitution, unlike Trump, which is absolutely laughable for many reasons, this being one of them:

Tonight: Joe Biden declares America knew he was a president that always respected the Constitution.



Jan 2025: Joe Biden declares a non-existent Constitutional Amendment as the law of the land. pic.twitter.com/jHloj6bOLI — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 28, 2026

Biden unilaterally tried to decree a new constitutional amendment, but sure, Trump's the one who doesn't respect the Constitution (cue massive eye roll).

Moving on, Biden's BS about how secure the border was even too thick for an audience of Dems to handle:

🚨 NOW: The crowd goes TOTALLY SILENT when Biden tells them HE closed the border — not Trump



Even a crowd full of DEMOCRATS know that’s a total lie



Maybe having a dementia patient out there attempting to rewrite history ain’t the brightest idea, @DNC 🤣 pic.twitter.com/KEjfL1m2tX — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 28, 2026

If Biden, Harris and Mayorkas had a secure border then who are all these people Team Trump is deporting while the Democrats have fits about it?

Biden also said he handed Trump the strongest economy in the world? BAHAHA!

FORMER PRESIDENT BIDEN: “The day I left office, border crossings in the United States were lower than the day that I entered an office inherited from Trump. He is — I won't say it. That's just a fact.”



“On the day I left office, I handed Trump the strongest economy in the world.… pic.twitter.com/ZfB0eKkrEF — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 28, 2026

Joe's still got it. And by "it" we mean the ability to lie with incredible ease.

He did!

Everything Biden said in his speech yesterday was either projection or untruths. Some things never change.

