Biden's Border Security Lie Was Such a Whopper That Not Even a Crowd of Dems Bought It

Doug P. | 9:06 AM on February 28, 2026
Screenshotted meme

Joe Biden re-emerged yesterday and seemed determined to prove that he can still gaslight even better than when he was still running for reelection until his own party shoved him out the door: 

Former President Joe Biden joked about his age and shamelessly bragged about his record on illegal immigration during a rare post-presidency speech on Friday. 

“I’m getting pretty old,” Biden, 83, told the crowd in South Carolina, after he needed to pause his speech to cough. “Forty times two, plus a lot more.” 

Biden repeatedly insisted that voters shouldn’t be concerned about his age in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election. 

The former president dropped out of the race about a month after a disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump – which he blamed on a cold and not his age – amid mounting concerns within the Democratic Party about his mental acuity. 

We'll start with Biden's claim that he was a president who respected the Constitution, unlike Trump, which is absolutely laughable for many reasons, this being one of them:

Biden unilaterally tried to decree a new constitutional amendment, but sure, Trump's the one who doesn't respect the Constitution (cue massive eye roll). 

Moving on, Biden's BS about how secure the border was even too thick for an audience of Dems to handle: 

If Biden, Harris and Mayorkas had a secure border then who are all these people Team Trump is deporting while the Democrats have fits about it?

Biden also said he handed Trump the strongest economy in the world? BAHAHA!

Joe's still got it. And by "it" we mean the ability to lie with incredible ease. 

He did!

Everything Biden said in his speech yesterday was either projection or untruths. Some things never change. 

*****

