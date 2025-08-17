Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich: 'Alaska Was Just the Opening Act in a Multi Act Play'

"The news media and the "expert" analysts and commentators are making fools of themselves over the Trump-Putin meeting," tweets former Speaker of the House Newt Gingirch.

Former Speaker Gingrich's tweet in its entirety reads as follows.

The news media and the “expert” analysts and commentators are making fools of themselves over the Trump-Putin meeting. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had it just right when he said the press literally had no idea what was said in the meetings. President Trump is a great negotiator and Alaska was just the opening act in a multi act play. Patience and calm would be a wise approach for the time being.

That sounds similar to the very same sentiment that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) has expressed.

@SecRubio is right. @POTUS delivers peace deals other presidents only dreamed about, and I’m proud to stand with him. pic.twitter.com/60po2u9nxN — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 17, 2025

The media can spin all they want. @realDonaldTrump's peace through strength is working, and I’m proud to stand with him. pic.twitter.com/jJGLSjGlYp — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 17, 2025

Both Sen. Graham and Gingrich ditto Secretary of State Marco Rubio.