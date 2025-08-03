Stop the Presses: CNN Quoted As Saying 'Negative Net Migration to the United States in 2025'

A quote of CNN talking about "negative net migration to the United States in 2025" has been tweeted by @RapidResponse 47.

"We may be dealing with NEGATIVE NET MIGRATION to the United States in 2025. That would be the first time there is negative net migration in this country in at least 50 years — we're talking about down from 2.8 million in 2024."



PROMISES MADE, PROMISES KEPT! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/r1ORR4A6zD — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 3, 2025

🚨 WOW! CNN has finally admitted it: Donald Trump is the "most influential president this century."



Tariffs. A historic net migration decline. And a ton of executive orders.



"Trump's remaking the United States of America."



"We can start there with tariffs. What are we talking… pic.twitter.com/eqGf3DiDVs — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 3, 2025

People cannot get tired of winning because of things like this. We are talking about things that have not been done around here in years and years, decades. More than one hand of fingers of presidents have come and gone since some of these things took place.

Made it happen. — Evan Guthrie (@EvanGuthrie) August 3, 2025

Exactly what I voted for! There’s no country if there are not borders. — Gator Paul (@GoGators62) August 3, 2025

Emma Lazarus penned the poetry, "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free."

The only way such words can have real meaning is when they underlie an immigration system that is lawful and orderly, one that respects the dignity of each individual immigrant and promotes the well-being of those already citizens.