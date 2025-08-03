Man Gets Ejected From Soccer Match -- In America -- for Wearing a...
Comedy Gold: A Hilarious Video of a Father and Son Caught Playing Ding...
Flashback to Al Sharpton’s History Flop: Forgets Founding Fathers Literally Overthrew a Go...
VIP
Hollywood Has Many Problems, but the Audience Isn't One of Them
The Hippies are Back and They Ain't Happy: Tens and Tens Showed Up...
New Talking Points Memo Dropped! Leftists Try to Gaslight Us Over THEIR Sydney...
Piers Morgan Makes a Stunningly Stupid Argument Regarding Hamass’ Hostage Videos
The Kamala Problem: Dems Hope Harris Sits Out the Midterms
GOP Plan to Stop Democrats From Blocking Trump Judicial Nominees - This Week...
Rep. Delia Ramirez: Reject Division, Hate Billionaires and Corporations Instead
Incurious George: Conway Thinks Dems Can Fix Their Abysmal Approval by Hating President...
VIP
Senator John Fetterman Shows He’s a Better Man than Most Democrats by Praising...
Pirro-Technics: Adam Schiff is Burning Mad That Trump’s Nominee for D.C. Attorney Got...
Biden Vs. Harris: Victor Davis Hanson Answers Which Is the Most Detrimental to...

Stop the Presses: CNN Quoted As Saying 'Negative Net Migration to the United States in 2025'

Jacob B. | 2:23 PM on August 03, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

A quote of CNN talking about "negative net migration to the United States in 2025" has been tweeted by @RapidResponse 47.

Advertisement

People cannot get tired of winning because of things like this. We are talking about things that have not been done around here in years and years, decades. More than one hand of fingers of presidents have come and gone since some of these things took place.

Emma Lazarus penned the poetry, "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free."

Recommended

The Hippies are Back and They Ain't Happy: Tens and Tens Showed Up for Rage Against the Regime Protests
Eric V.
Advertisement

The only way such words can have real meaning is when they underlie an immigration system that is lawful and orderly, one that respects the dignity of each individual immigrant and promotes the well-being of those already citizens.

Tags:

CNN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Hippies are Back and They Ain't Happy: Tens and Tens Showed Up for Rage Against the Regime Protests
Eric V.
Man Gets Ejected From Soccer Match -- In America -- for Wearing a 'Make America Great Again' Hat
Grateful Calvin
Comedy Gold: A Hilarious Video of a Father and Son Caught Playing Ding Dong Ditch is a Must Watch
Eric V.
New Talking Points Memo Dropped! Leftists Try to Gaslight Us Over THEIR Sydney Sweeney Outrage
Amy Curtis
Flashback to Al Sharpton’s History Flop: Forgets Founding Fathers Literally Overthrew a Government
justmindy
Piers Morgan Makes a Stunningly Stupid Argument Regarding Hamass’ Hostage Videos
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Hippies are Back and They Ain't Happy: Tens and Tens Showed Up for Rage Against the Regime Protests Eric V.
Advertisement