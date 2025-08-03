'It's Intentional': Joe Concha Cites ABC News for Headline About Jeanine Pirro

"ABC News just leaving out the fact that Jeanine Pirro has three decades of experience in law enforcement as a prosecutor and judge," tweets Joe Concha. "NPR did the same. And it's not laziness, it's intentional."

ABC News just leaving out the fact that Jeanine Pirro has three decades of experience in law enforcement as a prosecutor and judge. NPR did the same. And it’s not laziness, it’s intentional. https://t.co/wwTxzKxdo7 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 3, 2025

"The Senate has voted 50-45 to confirm the nomination of former Fox News host Jeanine Pirro to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia," tweets ABC News in the previously referenced tweet.

Characters of all backgrounds have filled out the two administrations of President Donald Trump. They include an oil magnate, other prominent business figures, former television personalities, and a former reality television show host, the one at the top.

It is fair for it to be acknowledged that a person has lately been working in the field of television (or whatever medium it may be), and it is fair for it to be acknowledged that the same person has a background in the field in which the office for which she has been nominated sits. In this case, ABC News just uses "former Fox News host." The organization could have phrased the tweet like, "former Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro," using a former title in conjunction with recent work. Or it could have made it "former Fox News host and judge Jeanine Pirro." Neither was done. Instead, ABC News just related her Fox News work to her name, Jeanine Pirro. Concha does call it "intentional." Perhaps it is.

This appears at the United States Attorney's Office District of Columbia.

Judge Pirro has more than three decades of experience in law enforcement. She served as an Assistant District Attorney for Westchester County, NY, before becoming the first female judge elected to the Westchester County Court. Judge Pirro was the first woman elected to serve as Westchester County District Attorney for three consecutive terms and was the first female president of the New York State District Attorneys Association.

Sensitivity abounds to possible media bias. Only ABC News could speak to whether this is one of those incidents. Large-lettered media companies still have progress to go toward repairing the existing reputational damage from past instances of bias.