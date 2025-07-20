Cincinnati Bluesky User Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Murder Kristi Noem and ICE...
'President Reagan Would Want This for You': Some Tidbits About National Ice Cream Day

Jacob B. | 3:12 PM on July 20, 2025
AP Photo/Mike Groll

"Treat yourself, President Reagan would want this for you. In 1984, he proclaimed the third Sunday of July as National Ice Cream Day," tweets @RonaldReagan.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics illustrates a couple of statistics about the ice cream industry in the United States.

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) highlights the ice cream industry in the Buckeye State.

Those are some fun little tidbits to top off National Ice Cream Day. There is no time like summer to have a scoop or two. Ice cream producers and sellers plop another flavor of market-driven private industry on the menu of freedom.

