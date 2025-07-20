'President Reagan Would Want This for You': Some Tidbits About National Ice Cream Day

"Treat yourself, President Reagan would want this for you. In 1984, he proclaimed the third Sunday of July as National Ice Cream Day," tweets @RonaldReagan.
Treat yourself, President Reagan would want this for you. 🍦— Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute (@RonaldReagan) July 20, 2025
In 1984, he proclaimed the third Sunday of July as National Ice Cream Day. pic.twitter.com/giochhmmUd
The Bureau of Labor Statistics illustrates a couple of statistics about the ice cream industry in the United States.
The best day of #NationalIceCreamMonth is here! #BLSdata #NationalIceCreamDay pic.twitter.com/kzbEOiM1sA— BLS-Labor Statistics (@BLS_gov) July 20, 2025
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) highlights the ice cream industry in the Buckeye State.
It's National Ice Cream Day!🍨 The @OHHeartofitAll Ice Cream Trail highlights 150 family-owned shops, beloved local favorites, and nationally recognized ice cream chains here in Ohio: https://t.co/GdBH0QQ6vt pic.twitter.com/LAoaQSmHdb— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 20, 2025
Those are some fun little tidbits to top off National Ice Cream Day. There is no time like summer to have a scoop or two. Ice cream producers and sellers plop another flavor of market-driven private industry on the menu of freedom.
