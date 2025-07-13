Sen. Ron Johnson: 'Two Days After Easter 2024, I Gave @POTUS My Border Encounters Chart'

"Two days after Easter 2024, I gave @POTUS my border encounters chart which he used throughout his campaign," Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) tweets. "A year ago today in Butler, PA, that chart caused him to turn his head and saved his life. God truly works in mysterious ways."

Advertisement

Two days after Easter 2024, I gave @POTUS my border encounters chart which he used throughout his campaign.



A year ago today in Butler, PA, that chart caused him to turn his head and saved his life. God truly works in mysterious ways. pic.twitter.com/cjSHaWN30y — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) July 13, 2025

What an incredible story Sen. Johnson recounts. From border security agents to protective security agents, our government has people in it who sacrifice themselves to ensure domestic well-being.

The heart of the problem lies not with the agencies or agents themselves, but it lies with an executive that (or who) selectively decides what is important and what is not. Yes, there can and should be priorities, and each administration has them. But when agencies vital to the very functioning of government or the very protection of our homeland are not allowed to do their jobs or not allocated adequate resources, a strain on what they do have and what they are already doing inevitably results.

It is not unreasonable to think that Secret Service details should be resourced adequately. It is not unreasonable to think that the Department of Homeland Security should be allowed to enforce border laws and take necessary action against violators thereof.

Indeed, it is a good thing that (then-former) President Donald Trump's life, by God's grace, was not taken. Let that not relieve us of being stirred in the gut by a national wake-up call of alarming proportions.

Editor's Note: This post is updated to clarify "(then-former) President Donald Trump's life."