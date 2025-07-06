Never Change, Guardian! British Paper Says the Solution to Populism Is Revisiting Failed...
HHS.gov: 'Slashing Stifling Regulations Can Improve Healthcare in America'

Jacob B. | 3:57 PM on July 06, 2025
AP Photo/HHS

"Slashing stifling regulations can improve healthcare in America, giving providers more time to focus on patients instead of paperwork," tweets HHS.gov.

A government agency calls for regulation slashing. That is where it is in 2025. Regulations impair not only businesses and individuals, but they can also hinder government agencies from performing important functions. Whether bureaucrats get out of control in adding regulations, whether regulations are added as a power-grab, or whether there is some other explanation for the amount of regulations that bloat the executive, those in power should take care that all needless, certainly the unlawful, regulations be eliminated as soon as possible.

HHS

