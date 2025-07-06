Charles Payne: 'The Financial Media Acted As Arsonists This Year'

J.K. Rowling Blames 'Useful Idiots' for Making It Possible for Abusers to Hide...
Jacob B. | 2:02 PM on July 06, 2025
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

"The financial media as arsonists this year out of disdain for the occupant of the White House and a loathing toward changes to the status quo," Charles Payne tweets. "The destruction of individual investors was supposed to spark revolt, but instead, they are enjoying the best year ever."

Investments move the economy forward. The ability for an individual to invest in a corporate brand, a commodity, a good, a service, an upstart business, or a government is a staple of a free market and a free nation. Investing sends an economic message to the future. Real people with real dollars favor or disfavor certain aspects of the economy through investing. That is the thing about investing; it is not playtime. Major market moves tend to impact broadly and sometimes carry wide consequences.

Protecting an individual's ability and right to invest should be considered protecting freedom and free market economics. Individual investing is a right held by the individual and an economic report delivered to the nation and world. It is further shaping the economic world through allocation of capital, both putting capital behind investments and removing capital from some.

