'Loved This Country Deeply': Bret Baier Comments on the Death of FedEx Founder Fred Smith

I am so sad to hear that FedEx founder Fred Smith has died. He was a great man -who was always generous with his time with me & always gave back in so many ways. He loved this country deeply & he cared. Fred will be sorely missed. R.I.P. Fred. @FedEx https://t.co/Tit6wduSHR — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) June 22, 2025

Hear, hear Bret. A great guy. Always gentle and humble. https://t.co/Xz3maP4XZe — Brit Hume (@brithume) June 22, 2025

Fred Smith founded Federal Express Corporation in 1971. He did so, according to a company historical timeline chronicled at FedEx.com, after writing a term paper at Yale University proposing a revolutionary way to accommodate time-sensitive shipments.

Market-driven commerce in the United States delivers some of the most helpful solutions and useful assistance the world has ever known. Stories are too infrequently told of innovators who use modern technological advancements to meet timeless challenges; of entrepreneurs who recognize and fill pockets of demand; of inventors who add to possibilities through new products and services; of business owners who are careful custodians of the people they serve and those they employ; and of many more of the same strain of ethic.

When corporate tax relief is decried as 'giving the wealthy a break' or 'lining the pockets of those at the top,' care must be taken that there is an understanding of the consequences for those companies from top to bottom, which includes those they employ and the business they do. A high tax rate or a burdensome regulation can prohibit a business from hiring an employee or serving a customer.