So, That Claim Lefties Love About 97% of Scientists Believing Climate Change? Yeah,...
Bro, Take the L! Keith Olbermann FACEPLANTS Explaining How Cory Booker's Nazi Salute...
'We Will NOT Stop'! Dan Bongino Calls OUT NYT and FBI 'Leakers' Over...
BUSTED! Video Fact-NUKES 'Legacy Media' Pushing Hamas Propaganda in REAL-TIME and It's GLO...

Immoral: Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer Tweets About 'Pride Month'

Jacob B. | 3:59 PM on June 01, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) tweets about "Pride Month."

Even intimating (or in this case, tweeting around the letter salad bush) that we must accept certain ideologies is wrong. The Senate Democratic Leader is one of the most prominent U.S. lawmakers, and his signaling to many people, perhaps some impressionable, that certain behaviors are all right is dangerous. This type of tweet is not helpful for many parents across this country.

There is a faction of people who force their thinking on the rest of society by giving a tacit warning that there will be economic and societal consequences for non-conformity. Regardless, what they do has the power to ruin many things for many other people. They are allowed, as evidenced by such a tweet, to pervade a "burn it all down" mentality. Their disregard of God's created order and design is wrong. Even embracing the word "pride" is wrong. Their refusal to love their neighbor is wrong. And their abuse of freedom and harassment of other Americans is wrong.

A shrug of the shoulders avoids the problem. Suppressing concern until the enemy stands on the doorstep strategically fails. Wilful ignorance burdens others. Half-hearted, thoughtless tantrums suck energy. Rambling and obnoxious rhetoric fracture communication. Waiting until an opportune time bypasses opportune time. Truth is powerful. It pierces deeply.

Editor's Note:  The text in the body of this post has been changed for clarification and context.

