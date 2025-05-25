This Won't End Well for Them: American Airlines Incurs the Wrath of Corey...
Dems' Trump Meltdown: They'd Pick a Comatose Biden and a Secret Junta Over...
Harvard's Got MORE-gue Problems Than Trump's Ban on International Students
J.K. Rowling Paints Colorful Contrast Between Feminism and Trans-Activist Genderism
Minnesota Vikings Echo Call for 'Justice' on Fifth Anniversary of George Floyd's Death,...
LifeNews.com: Killing Children Is Horrific Before and After Birth
WATCH: Lifelong Dem Says She Voted for Trump After Violent Illegals Overran Her...
You Only Think You Hate Them Enough: NBC Runs BS Headline About a...
YA THINK?! WaPo Deletes Despicable Post About 'Where Jews Belong' Saying It 'Lacked...
OPEN YOUR FREAKIN' EARS! David Axelrod Tries -- and Fails -- to Dunk...
NOW It Can Be Told! Apparently These People Were Part of a WH...
Shocker: Antifa Thugs Attacked a Christian Rally in Seattle, But Guess Who the...
The Man from M.A.G.A.: Confused Democrats Think CNN’s Jake Tapper is Secretly Working...
Offshore Shilling: James Comey Issues Veiled Threats Over Trump Admin’s Reforms to the...

Leo Terrell Shares Text of 'Executive Order on Additional Measures to Combat Anti-Semitism'

Jacob B. | 3:48 PM on May 25, 2025
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Leo Terrell shares a press release from the Office of Public Affairs of the Department of Justice entitled, "Justice Department Announces Formation of Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism."

Advertisement

The text of the press release, dated Monday, February 3, 2025, reads as follows.

Pursuant to President Trump’s Executive Order on Additional Measures to Combat Anti-Semitism, the Justice Department announced today the formation of a multi-agency Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism. The Task Force’s first priority will be to root out anti-Semitic harassment in schools and on college campuses.

In addition to the Department of Justice, the Task Force will include representatives from the U.S. Department of Education, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and other agencies as it develops. The Task Force will be coordinated through the Department’s Civil Rights Division.  

“Anti-Semitism in any environment is repugnant to this Nation’s ideals,” said Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Leo Terrell, who will be heading the Task Force. “The Department takes seriously our responsibility to eradicate this hatred wherever it is found. The Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism is the first step in giving life to President Trump’s renewed commitment to ending anti-Semitism in our schools.”

Recommended

Dems' Trump Meltdown: They'd Pick a Comatose Biden and a Secret Junta Over Swallowing Their Pride
justmindy
Advertisement

Terrell also shares this article.

Hatred of people is wrong, period. The hatred of a group of people because they exist is inconsistent with our founding principles and runs contrary to basic morality. Our founding principles include life, liberty, rights, justice, and opportunity for all Americans. Bastions of high education should be working to promote an understanding of such principles; they should be working to promote an understanding of how such principles apply to all Americans; and they should be working to promote an understanding of how freedom in America under such principles is important to our continuance as a nation and to the world.

These bastions of high education produce curricula that require students to learn the material taught in order to achieve a successful grade, but the institutions themselves have failed to know and teach the most basic and important parts of American education. Perhaps that is because too many educators are themselves ignorant. Perhaps that is because there are evils to be learned from, evils such as British tyranny, slavery, and the Holocaust; and perhaps that is uncomfortable and inconvenient to a pre-ordained agenda. Perhaps it is because the exorbitant cost of higher education has lessened the depth of what is being taught.

Advertisement

Whatever the reason, it is wrong for institutions that claim to be part of higher education to not teach our history and to not promote environments that uphold the dignity of all.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dems' Trump Meltdown: They'd Pick a Comatose Biden and a Secret Junta Over Swallowing Their Pride
justmindy
Harvard's Got MORE-gue Problems Than Trump's Ban on International Students
Amy Curtis
J.K. Rowling Paints Colorful Contrast Between Feminism and Trans-Activist Genderism
Amy Curtis
You Only Think You Hate Them Enough: NBC Runs BS Headline About a Citizen Detained by ICE
Eric V.
Minnesota Vikings Echo Call for 'Justice' on Fifth Anniversary of George Floyd's Death, Then Hide Replies
Amy Curtis
WATCH: Lifelong Dem Says She Voted for Trump After Violent Illegals Overran Her Colorado Town
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dems' Trump Meltdown: They'd Pick a Comatose Biden and a Secret Junta Over Swallowing Their Pride justmindy
Advertisement