U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer: 'The U.S. Has a Massive $1.2 Trillion Trade Deficit'

Jacob B. | 3:46 PM on May 11, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Margot, File

The White House tweets a quote of U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer about the trade deficit.

Some are signaling that waiting until the full details are exposed and the markets have reacted may be the prudent thing to do in analyzing the deal.

It is difficult to analyze a deal the details of which are yet unknown. It is important to get these things right. In some cases that takes time, more time than may be within the comfort zone of some negotiators. National emergencies cannot be ignored, and expeditious work to deal with them is warranted when they arise. Hopefully, these are steps in the right direction. Time will tell.

