Jake Tapper Tweets What 'Anna Jarvis, Who Founded Mothers Day' Grew to Hate About It

"Shoutout to Anna Jarvis, who founded Mothers Day more than a century ago and then grew to hate how much it became commercialized," tweets CNN anchor Jake Tapper.

Advertisement

Shoutout to Anna Jarvis, who founded Mothers Day more than a century ago and then grew to hate how much it became commercialized. 💐 ❤️ 🧓🏻 pic.twitter.com/IY5AMSzAdy — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) May 11, 2025

Once the hordes find out they can make a killing off of something, open season commences. It begins with a card or perhaps a flower. Then a bouquet is needed, plus a box of chocolate candy. The meaning of the day gets lost in the shuffle.

Political opportunism can add to that. Elected officials and those running for office (or planning to run for office) can, at times, use certain routine calendar occurrences as political stepping stones. There is no law against that, but it can backfire on them if it appears phony.

Far too many mothers have lost children, and sadly that is part of living in a fallen world.

There are many wonderful aspects of living in a capitalistic market economy. No one should suggest putting a ban on using certain routine calendar occurrences to market items to sell. That should not be necessary. The event itself should be honored by corporations resisting the marketing exploitation (exploitation of the event) urge.