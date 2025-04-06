Energy Secretary Chris Wright: U.S. Is the 'World’s Leading Exporter of Natural Gas'

"The United States is the world's leading exporter of natural gas," tweets Energy Secretary Chris Wright. "By unleashing production of affordable and secure energy today, we benefit our Americans for generations to come."

The United States is the world’s leading exporter of natural gas. By unleashing production of affordable and secure energy today, we benefit our Americans for generations to come. — Secretary Chris Wright (@SecretaryWright) April 6, 2025

That is a big deal. We need to be energy dominant.

It is an understatement to acknowledge that gone are the days of having to light kerosene lamps or go to the telegraph office. Pretty soon, it could be gone are the days of gasoline burning automobiles. Just stop to think about all of the technological interworkings that come together for you to be reading this right now. It is mind-boggling, and also think about how lost we would be without some of the smart things we have. They sure are a big help to us.