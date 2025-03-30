Sen. Ted Cruz: 'The Attacks on Tesla Dealerships Are Acts of Domestic Terrorism'

"The attacks on Tesla dealership are acts of domestic terrorism," Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tweets.

The attacks on Tesla dealerships are acts of domestic terrorism.



We've seen bullets fired, Molotov cocktails thrown, and now a bomb planted at a Tesla dealership in Austin.



I have confidence that the attackers and those who are funding them will be brought to justice. pic.twitter.com/WQXqiJTX9Z — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 30, 2025

Advertisement

"We've seen bullets fired, Molotov cocktails thrown, and now a bomb planted at a Tesla dealership in Austin," Sen. Cruz continues. "I have confidence that the attackers and those who are funding them will be brought to justice."