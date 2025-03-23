Rasmussen Reports: 'Inflation Continues to Impact the Nation’s Eating Habits'

"A majority of Americans report higher food costs, and inflation continues to impact the nation's eating habits," tweets Rasmussen Reports.

Prices are rising too high, too fast. It is an ongoing problem, has been for years now, and it continues, as the latest Consumer Price Index reading is a 2.8 percent increase for all items from February of 2024 to February of 2025. The Federal Reserve, which according to its mandate works to achieve price stability, maintains that its goal for inflation is 2 percent. The CPI has not dipped below 2.4 percent since February of 2021, four years. During most of that period, it has been above 3 percent. For an entire calendar year, it was above 7 percent, even hitting 9 percent in the June of 2022 reading.

Consumers are having to pay too much for goods and services, and the high prices are trickling down to every part of the economy.

The high inflation that occurred during the tenure of President Joe Biden has been horrible, as are its continued consequences. A slight cost of living increase periodically is an economic norm, but prolonged inflation is not. The strain (or tax, to use a better-fitting term) on the macro economy by high prices would be difficult to quantify. High inflation persists because of failed economic policies. There is nowhere to hide from the consequences of President Biden's economic policies.

Democrats push spending, spending, and more spending. That push continued, despite high inflation, when Democrats possessed all legislative ability and there was a Democrat occupying the White House. Perhaps, as some may argue, inflation is primarily a monetary issue, but it is equally as arguable that loads of government spending during a time of high inflation does not function as a tool for reducing that problem, and probably might even contribute to it. If high inflation is too much money chasing too few goods and services, it stands to reason that cutting spending is a method of inflation reduction. Taxes, spending, and regulations are not recipes for economic growth and inflation reduction.

Conspicuously, Democrats have not attempted to apply working solutions to the continuing problem of high inflation. All Americans would have been better served had Democrats used their political capital to cut wasteful federal government spending, to reduce taxes across the board, and to eliminate onerous regulations without seeking increasingly creative ways to further regulate. Commerce in the United States comes down to employees who work sincerely for their employers and the customers they serve; business owners who are careful custodians of the people they serve and those they employ; innovators who use modern technological advancements to meet timeless challenges; entrepreneurs who recognize and fill pockets of demand; inventors who add to possibilities through new products and services; and many more of the same strain of ethic. Regulation is necessary from time to time, but those who keep the U.S. economy going are freest to create and produce when government is least involved in the creation and production.