'Two Out of Every Three New Jobs': SBA Reminds of Why 'Small Business Is BIG Business'

"Small businesses make up 99% of private sector employers and create two out of every three new jobs," tweets SBA. "Small business is BIG business for America!"

That is quite a statistic. The marketplace of business and commerce is one of the ways through which the United States stands separate from what takes place in other parts of the world and from other regimes that have polluted history with repression and despair. Coming together with ideas and advancements that grow us as a people is one of the ways we are taken forward.

Small businesses in particular, as the preceding tweet enumerates, go a long way in fueling our economic progress. "Mom and pop" businesses, as they are sometimes colloquially referenced, are able to do a lot of the producing, serving, selling, and taxpaying in various communities around the U.S. The charm of small businesses is that they offer independence from the regulations and demands of giant corporations. They offer a more personal and community-born approach, which allows them to both serve and employ people in ways that are uniquely tailored to them.

There are a couple of constant concerns for small businesses. One is that they might get pushed out of the way by those aforementioned giant corporations, and another is that an overburdensome government will cut off their ability to do business. That can happen through an overly inflationary environment, stoked by too much government spending. It can happen through high corporate taxes that severely limit the amount of reinvestment money a small business has. And it can happen as a result of regulations that siphon time, energy, and money, of course.

When capital goes to the government instead of small businesses, it cannot be put back into doing business. It cannot be put toward hiring another employee or boosting an existing employee's salary. It cannot be put toward researching new products or services, or improving existing ones. It cannot be used in any other way, so it disappears into the abyss of the expenditure part of the balance sheet. It is gobbled up, never to be properly realized or utilized by the small business.