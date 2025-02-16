Speaker Mike Johnson: 'Democrats Immediately Oppose Anything President Trump Does'

"Fighting waste, fraud, and abuse should be a bipartisan effort, but Democrats immediately oppose anything President Trump does," House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) tweets. "Democrats are flailing. They have no vision, no leader, and their platform was overwhelmingly rejected by the American people in November."

Advertisement

Fighting waste, fraud, and abuse should be a bipartisan effort, but Democrats immediately oppose anything President Trump does.



Democrats are flailing. They have no vision, no leader, and their platform was overwhelmingly rejected by the American people in November. pic.twitter.com/Z3hZxbo815 — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) February 16, 2025

What Speaker Johnson tweets is so true. Some issues should not be broken down among party lines; in fact, they should not break at all, given their importance and nature as matters of common morality under the constitutional rule of law. Fighting against waste, fraud, and abuse is an effort that should not break among party lines.

When the federal government grossly overspends or funds some unnecessary and irrelevant project, that is waste. Waste should be fought against by all who are in positions of power and leadership, elected or otherwise. Fraud and malevolent misrepresentation should be fought against. Abuse of power, abuse of government resources, abuse of office, and other forms of abuse should also be fought against. This is not controversial, nor is it a collection of objects ripe for political opportunism.

Part of the problem that is being suffered from today is that the absurd and wrong are being afforded airtime and logical debate. Wrongs that should be unanimously considered as such are brought to the "political" debate table. It is a product of sick thinking being pervaded onto the rest of society, and it needs to end immediately. Perversions, waste, fraud, abuse, and other forms of corruption need to be spotlighted as such and canceled permanently.

One way to go about attempting to accomplish this is by shining the light of truth on what is happening. The government should be accountable for making records of what it is doing available, and those records should be reported on and scrutinized. The light of truth shining on a government agency or individual in a leadership position can help expose corruption. It can likewise illuminate what is not corrupt and thereby serve as a help for voters to decide who deserves to occupy various offices. It can also serve as a deterrent to someone thinking of engaging in a form of corruption, knowing that there will be a truthful reporting and accounting of their actions.

Waste, fraud, and abuse should be fought against on a bipartisan basis. That is not controversial or debatable.