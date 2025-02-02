Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso Puts First Two Weeks of Trump Admin in Perspective

"The first two weeks of the Trump administration have been more consequential than the first two weeks of any president in my lifetime," Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyoming), the Majority Whip, tweets. "Our job in the Senate is getting President Trump's cabinet confirmed."

Here are some of the acts that the United States Senate has engaged in during the past two weeks.

The Senate passed 64-35 the "Laken Riley Act," which, "Requires the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to detain certain non-U.S. nationals (aliens under federal law) who have been arrested for burglary, theft, larceny, or shoplifting. The bill also authorizes states to sue the federal government for decisions or alleged failures related to immigration enforcement."

The Senate confirmed Marco Rubio, of Florida, by a 99-0 vote to be Secretary of State. The Senate confirmed John Ratcliffe, of Texas, by a vote of 74-25 to be Director of the Central Intelligence Agency. The Senate confirmed Peter Hegseth, of Tennessee, by a 51-50 vote to be Secretary of Defense. The Senate confirmed Kristi Noem, of South Dakota, by a vote of 59-34 to be Secretary of Homeland Security. The Senate confirmed Scott Bessent, of South Carolina, by a 68-29 vote to be Secretary of the Treasury. The Senate confirmed Sean Duffy, of Wisconsin, by a vote of 77-22 to be Secretary of Transportation. The Senate confirmed Lee Zeldin, of New York, by a 56-42 vote to be Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. The Senate confirmed Douglas Burgum, of North Dakota, by a vote of 79-18 to be Secretary of the Interior.

Certain nominations and appointments made by the president are subject to the advice and consent of the U.S. Senate. This process serves as a safeguard against an executive appointing highly-placed top officers who are unfit for such a job or otherwise unqualified. As important as it is to have heads of departments and agencies in place, it is, at least, equally as important that nominees be advised upon and consented to by the Senate.