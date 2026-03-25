VIP
UK Rag Says That Comedy Legend John Cleese Is Ruining His Legacy
Venezuelan Deported to CECOT Last Year Suing the Trump Administration for $1.3 Million
WIN: Second Federal Appeals Court Rules ICE Is Required to Detain Most Deportees
AV Club Ruins Harry Potter Excitement by Whining About Rowling Funding 'Transphobic Causes...
'Pasty, White, Wannabe Cowboy' Markwayne Mullin Says He’s a Cherokee Like Elizabeth Warren
Bringing Death and Disease: Rep. Mary Miller Highlights Illegals with AIDS and TB...
Good: TSA Tipped Off ICE to Woman at Airport With Deportation Order
Dem Rep. Jason Crow Spills REAL Reason Schumer's Shutdown Continues (THIS Is Why...
Church of England Enthrones First Female Archbishop: Years of Tradition Overturned
Cringe: Governor Newsom Press Office Introduces the 'TrumpBot 3000'
Here's Springsteen Promoting US Tour Fighting Authoritarian Admin (While Trump Does NOTHIN...
AI Propaganda Video Shows Iran Hitting Baal-Headed Statue of Liberty With a Missile
What Would Patrick Henry Say to Chuck Schumer Today?
Bodega Bathroom Horror: Trans Illegal Gets Time-Served Deal for Raping a 14-Year-Old Boy

Lord of the Rings Trilogy Has Many Elements That Are Difficult to Watch in the Modern Day

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on March 25, 2026
Twitchy

It's a tough news day for J.R.R. Tolkien fans. First, we learn that Stephen Colbert is writing and producing a new "Lord of the Rings" movie based around one of the Hobbits' daughters and the "long-buried secret" she has uncovered. A lot of posters assumed that the long-buried secret would be her penis.

Advertisement

"The Fellowship of the Ring" was released in 2001, but times have apparently changed more than we realized. According to Comic Book Review, a lot of Peter Jackson's trilogy is hard to watch through a modern lens.

Eight reasons it's difficult to watch today?

Ajay Aravind tallies them, although only two would be considered "woke."

  • 6. Middle-earth's Female Characters Are Severely Underserved
  • 5. Even LOTR Didn't Avoid Cultural Stereotypes

He writes:

Saying that Tolkien belonged to a different era is a blame-deflecting argument used in defense of the author's borderline-colonial gaze. While all the Elves are compassionate at heart, they clearly represent white characters. The Rings of Power tried to subvert this with Arondir, a tactic that failed because it came far too late in the franchise. In fact, even the Dwarves, Hobbits, and Men are entirely white in The Lord of the Rings. There is not a single POC actor among the heroes.

Recommended

'Pasty, White, Wannabe Cowboy' Markwayne Mullin Says He’s a Cherokee Like Elizabeth Warren
Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

They had to have known this was rage-bait. They're still stuck at 20 likes after 12 hours of being up.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT HOLLYWOOD MOVIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Pasty, White, Wannabe Cowboy' Markwayne Mullin Says He’s a Cherokee Like Elizabeth Warren
Brett T.
Oh, You Sweet Summer Child! Scott Jennings Embarrasses MeidasTouch Dweeb Over Dems and Gas Prices
Grateful Calvin
WIN: Second Federal Appeals Court Rules ICE Is Required to Detain Most Deportees
Brett T.
Dem Rep. Jason Crow Spills REAL Reason Schumer's Shutdown Continues (THIS Is Why TSA Lines Are Insane)
Doug P.
AV Club Ruins Harry Potter Excitement by Whining About Rowling Funding 'Transphobic Causes'
justmindy
Venezuelan Deported to CECOT Last Year Suing the Trump Administration for $1.3 Million
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Pasty, White, Wannabe Cowboy' Markwayne Mullin Says He’s a Cherokee Like Elizabeth Warren Brett T.
Advertisement