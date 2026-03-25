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'Pasty, White, Wannabe Cowboy' Markwayne Mullin Says He’s a Cherokee Like Elizabeth Warren

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on March 25, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

As Twitchy reported earlier, liberals have something new to complain about: the United States has a new Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security in former senator Markwayne Mullin. The Democrats showed their contempt for the working class, with late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel joking that "we have a plumber protecting us from terrorism now."

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An "independent, freethinking U.S. Marine veteran" who goes by @USMCLiberal thought it was hypocritical of Mullin to claim he's Cherokee after calling fake Native American Sen. Elizabeth Warren "Pocahontas."

Speaking of bull, Community Notes for the win:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know

Markwayne Mullin is an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. congratulated Mullin on his nomination.

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What exactly compelled this independent freethinker to white-knight for Warren?

Mullin is actually a member of the Cherokee Nation and is also your new DHS Secretary. Weird flex: Mullin is too pasty white to be a Cherokee, but Warren's high cheekbones are enough to prove her Native ancestry.

***

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