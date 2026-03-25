'Pasty, White, Wannabe Cowboy' Markwayne Mullin Says He’s a Cherokee Like Elizabeth Warren

As Twitchy reported earlier, liberals have something new to complain about: the United States has a new Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security in former senator Markwayne Mullin. The Democrats showed their contempt for the working class, with late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel joking that "we have a plumber protecting us from terrorism now."

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An "independent, freethinking U.S. Marine veteran" who goes by @USMCLiberal thought it was hypocritical of Mullin to claim he's Cherokee after calling fake Native American Sen. Elizabeth Warren "Pocahontas."

MAGA called Senator Elizabeth Warren “Pocahontas” after she said she had Native American heritage.



Markwayne Mullin says he’s a Cherokee.

This pasty, white, wannabe cowboy.



What should his name be?

I’m going with “Shitting Bull.” pic.twitter.com/X91eN8Wprq — JΛKΣ (@USMCLiberal) March 24, 2026

Speaking of bull, Community Notes for the win:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know Markwayne Mullin is an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. congratulated Mullin on his nomination.

Way before the birth of MAGA, I referred to Warren as #Fauxcahontas.



As for Sec. Mullin, he's an enrolled member of Cherokee Nation.



Do some research before you post. — Randy Clemens™ MJM Strategies Radio 🎼 (@bostonrandy) March 24, 2026

Bro apparently missed the part where Elizabeth Warren had to retract her statement because everyone knew it was BS... meanwhile Mullin grew up on allotment land that his family has held since the trail of tears. I know you're a crayon eater but try and think for 5 seconds. — TheGnomeOfYore (@TheGnomeOfYore) March 24, 2026

“Man who is registered member of the Cherokee nation isn’t really a Cherokee because I think he’s too white” is certainly a take… — Tyler Morgan (@FakeTylerMorgan) March 25, 2026

We get it. You think the tribe's standard for "Cherokee" is a brown man in a teepee.



Congrats on being a middle aged liberal woman. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) March 25, 2026

He is an "enrolled member" of the Cherokee nation, meaning he can trace his lineage to specific members of the tribe, and the tribe agrees with his lineage.



You are just a dipshit, and can likely trace your lineage to your own asshole, where your head is located. — Smart-ass Woodworker (@oenophil15) March 24, 2026

Except he’s an actual enrolled tribal member and she’s a fraud. — 1967mustangman (@1967mustangman) March 24, 2026

Ignorance is a choice these days. You have unlimited knowledge in a device you can hold.



Try using once in a while. — Mark (@UncoverFacts) March 25, 2026

I mean he’s an actual Cherokee and she made it up but if you want to be a dumbass have at it — AppFlyer (@wbridgefa) March 25, 2026

Hey dumbfuck, the difference between the two is that he IS a Cherokee, and a member of the Cherokee nation. Warren is just full of shit, sort of like you. Hell, you two may be related. — Richard Mccrary (@RichardMccrar20) March 24, 2026

She claimed to be an American Indian. pic.twitter.com/MnedlHQbq8 — Santa's Tavern (S0) (@SantasTavern) March 25, 2026

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It looks like you did the thing pic.twitter.com/kgrZ3srvti — le slick (@leslick3) March 25, 2026

Welp, this one didn't age well, did it? — Robin Kral (@RobinKral1) March 25, 2026

Imagine defending Elizabeth Warren’s “native heritage.” 😂😂 — TheStevenMaier (@TheStevenMaier) March 25, 2026

What exactly compelled this independent freethinker to white-knight for Warren?

Take the L and delete this post, dumbfuck. You are objectively wrong on the facts here, and now more and more people are finding out not that Mullin is actually a member of the Cherokee nation (because, really, who cares?) but that *you* are a moron. — AGuyinTexas (@a_guyin) March 25, 2026

Mullin is actually a member of the Cherokee Nation and is also your new DHS Secretary. Weird flex: Mullin is too pasty white to be a Cherokee, but Warren's high cheekbones are enough to prove her Native ancestry.

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