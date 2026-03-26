Double Visions: Republican John Curtis Paired With Policy Twin Adam Schiff - Floats Illegal Alien Amnesty

As you watch this upcoming clip, don’t be surprised if you feel like you're seeing double. Republican Utah Senator John Curtis sounds more like his on-air buddy, Democrat Senator Adam Schiff, than someone aligned with MAGA who wants to deport all illegal aliens.

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Utah’s John Curtis stands next to Adam Schiff, sounds like a Democrat trying to find ways for illegals to stay in the country: Kernen: "What’s your answer? Is it amnesty?" Curtis: “First of all, you have to define amnesty." Kernen, in disbelief: “Is that like what ‘is,’ is?" "Senator Schiff? I thought I’d be arguing with you, not Senator Curtis."

Here’s Curtis and Schiff on CNBC. Playing silly word games sounds like he’s open to amnesty. (WATCH)

Utah’s John Curtis stands next to Adam Schiff, sounds like a Democrat trying to find ways for illegals to stay in the country:



Kernen: "What’s your answer? Is it amnesty?"



Curtis: “First of all, you have to define amnesty."



Kernen, in disbelief: “Is that like what ‘is,’ is?"… pic.twitter.com/gMnBcBorAr — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 25, 2026

But the base is for mass deportions. — rms1911 (@rms191148334) March 25, 2026

When has that ever mattered to RINOs? Curtis is considered a ‘moderate’ Republican and was even a Democrat from 2000 to 2006.

Posters say Curtis dodged CNBC’s Joe Kernen's question. There is a stated policy consequence for being in the U.S. illegally.

@SenJohnCurtis completely loses the plot when he replies “Absolutely” to the flawed premise that there is no policy consequence for being here illegally. There is - it’s deportation. As with any other law, we may choose to not prosecute every single violation. But to fall on his sword like that is ludicrous. It never ceases to amaze me how many GOP Senators can’t articulate a coherent argument for policy that most of the country - never mind most of their own voters - agrees with. It’s mind-boggling. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) March 25, 2026

He won’t, because Curtis doesn’t really want deportations. Just like many GOP Senators don’t really want the SAVE Act.



If the GOP gets thrashed in the midterms, we are going to see many of them abandoning the pretense that they were ever for mass deportations. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 25, 2026

Yep, and they’ll work against their constituents to help make amnesty a reality if Democrats win the White House in 2028.

Commenters say amnesty is amnesty, no matter how Democrats and RINOs try to frame it.

Creating the permission structure for “it’s not actually amnesty.” These people have had a full year to move on from the DIGNITY Act, and they refuse to do so. It’s pure insanity, definitely not beating the “we’re trying to lose” accusations. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) March 25, 2026

Here’s the definition of amnesty since Democrats pretend they don’t know.



In immigration context; Amnesty is a Governmental PARDON for criminal violations of immigration laws, which provides illegal immigrants with legal status. NO! ❌ pic.twitter.com/1dW9lns82T — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) March 25, 2026

The push for amnesty (earned path to citizenship!) will be in high gear soon enough. Curtis won’t be the only “Republican” pushing it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 25, 2026

Get-along RINOs will push amnesty as the ‘sensible and compassionate’ option as they reward the Democrat Party with an influx of tens of millions of new voters. Adios America!

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Democrats are already laying the groundwork. (WATCH)

Amnesty push heats up ahead of the midterms:



Dem Rep Suozzi: "If you’ve been here since 2017, let's figure out a way to legalize you." https://t.co/kKuc8jKGQd pic.twitter.com/nejufLle8u — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 25, 2026

With no arm twisting detected, Schiff pockets Curtis.

We have two wings of one bird captured in the same clip. — JP (@J_P1776) March 25, 2026

Here you have it. What more needs to be said. pic.twitter.com/lsZxkg7iy9 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 25, 2026

Wait, we didn’t know Schiff had a twin brother! Different parties, same Schiff.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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