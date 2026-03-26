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Double Visions: Republican John Curtis Paired With Policy Twin Adam Schiff - Floats Illegal Alien Amnesty

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:00 AM on March 26, 2026
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File

As you watch this upcoming clip, don’t be surprised if you feel like you're seeing double. Republican Utah Senator John Curtis sounds more like his on-air buddy, Democrat Senator Adam Schiff, than someone aligned with MAGA who wants to deport all illegal aliens.

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Here’s more. (READ)

Utah’s John Curtis stands next to Adam Schiff, sounds like a Democrat trying to find ways for illegals to stay in the country:

Kernen: "What’s your answer? Is it amnesty?"

Curtis: “First of all, you have to define amnesty."

Kernen, in disbelief:  “Is that like what ‘is,’ is?"

"Senator Schiff? I thought I’d be arguing with you, not Senator Curtis."

Here’s Curtis and Schiff on CNBC. Playing silly word games sounds like he’s open to amnesty. (WATCH)

When has that ever mattered to RINOs? Curtis is considered a ‘moderate’ Republican and was even a Democrat from 2000 to 2006.

Posters say Curtis dodged CNBC’s Joe Kernen's question. There is a stated policy consequence for being in the U.S. illegally.

@SenJohnCurtis completely loses the plot when he replies “Absolutely” to the flawed premise that there is no policy consequence for being here illegally.

There is - it’s deportation.

As with any other law, we may choose to not prosecute every single violation. But to fall on his sword like that is ludicrous.

It never ceases to amaze me how many GOP Senators can’t articulate a coherent argument for policy that most of the country - never mind most of their own voters - agrees with. 

It’s mind-boggling.

— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) March 25, 2026

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Yep, and they’ll work against their constituents to help make amnesty a reality if Democrats win the White House in 2028.

Commenters say amnesty is amnesty, no matter how Democrats and RINOs try to frame it.

Get-along RINOs will push amnesty as the ‘sensible and compassionate’ option as they reward the Democrat Party with an influx of tens of millions of new voters. Adios America!

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Democrats are already laying the groundwork. (WATCH)

Wait, we didn’t know Schiff had a twin brother! Different parties, same Schiff.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ADAM SCHIFF ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION REPUBLICAN PARTY JOHN CURTIS

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