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Good: TSA Tipped Off ICE to Woman at Airport With Deportation Order

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on March 25, 2026
Twitchy

Thanks to people like creepy California congressional candidate and State Sen. Scott Wiener, a video went viral Sunday of ICE agents "terrorizing a mother while her daughter watched" at the San Francisco International Airport. We were terrorized by all of the Karens with their iPhones demanding to know the ICE agents' badge numbers. The incident happened on Sunday, a day before the Trump administration deployed ICE agents to select airports to fill in for absentee TSA workers who haven't been paid in five weeks, thanks to the Democrats' government shutdown.

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On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that TSA had tipped off ICE to the fact that the woman was boarding a plane to Miami despite being under a deportation order since 2019. 

The Times' San Francisco bureau chief noted that the woman has no criminal history.

Good for TSA.

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As we reported, Sen. Dick Blumenthal said sending ICE to airports would lead to parents being dragged from their children, citizens being detained, families being brutalized, and shooting and even killing. The reality: one woman with a final deportation order gets detained, and it's a week-long news cycle.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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Tags:

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TSA

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