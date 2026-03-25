Good: TSA Tipped Off ICE to Woman at Airport With Deportation Order

Thanks to people like creepy California congressional candidate and State Sen. Scott Wiener, a video went viral Sunday of ICE agents "terrorizing a mother while her daughter watched" at the San Francisco International Airport. We were terrorized by all of the Karens with their iPhones demanding to know the ICE agents' badge numbers. The incident happened on Sunday, a day before the Trump administration deployed ICE agents to select airports to fill in for absentee TSA workers who haven't been paid in five weeks, thanks to the Democrats' government shutdown.

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On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that TSA had tipped off ICE to the fact that the woman was boarding a plane to Miami despite being under a deportation order since 2019.

TSA tipped off ICE before the arrests of a mother and daughter under deportation orders at San Francisco’s airport, federal documents show. https://t.co/PxnNWByfE6 — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 25, 2026

The Times' San Francisco bureau chief noted that the woman has no criminal history.

NEW: A viral video showed ICE agents detaining a woman at SFO on Sunday night. Documents obtained by the @nytimes show TSA officials scanning passenger lists tipped off ICE she was planning to fly to Miami. The woman has no criminal history.



Always great to team with @Haleaziz. — Heather Knight (@hknightsf) March 25, 2026

Good for TSA.

Good. That's what TSA is supposed to do. — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) March 25, 2026

Wonderful! Every person going through TSA should be cross-checked for removal orders, open warrants, etc. — Dr. Cville Cyber (@CvilleCyber) March 25, 2026

Ignoring a letter of deportation for SEVEN years will trigger that response. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) March 25, 2026

When you fly your name is routinely checked against multiple lists. If you're on ANY of them - expect to be met by law enforcement at the airport. — Shane Hensinger 🇺🇸🌐🇺🇦🇮🇷 (@CaliforniaFirst) March 25, 2026

So they did their job. — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) March 25, 2026

What's this issue? A deportation order is a deportation order. — ZalinskySilverworks (@ZalinskyS) March 25, 2026

People on no-fly lists get stopped at airports all the time but as soon as it's an illegal the MSM acts like it's not a thing. — best decade ever (@ZachFOCO) March 25, 2026

A federal security agency notified a federal law enforcement agency about criminals acting criminally? This is news? — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) March 25, 2026

Wow, it’s almost like they are part of the same government agency or something. — Chris McKeever (@chrismckeever) March 25, 2026

Insanity. Laws were not meant to be enforced. — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) March 25, 2026

You mean she has no *additional* criminal history beyond the apparent violations of immigration law and ignoring court orders. — Carrie Lukas (@carrielukas) March 25, 2026

She's an illegal, dipshit. That is a "criminal history." — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) March 25, 2026

Incorrect.



By remaining in the US 90 days beyond her final order of removal in 2019 she became a felon.



She has been a felon on the run for more than 6 years. — 🚁nO 🍌oNe iS 🍌aBoVe 🍌tEh lAw🚁 (@realEmperorPal1) March 25, 2026

I know you're just a dumbass "journalist", so let me explain: Willfully failing to comply with a final deportation order is a crime. — Echo In The Void (@sandi_whit) March 25, 2026

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She had a deportation order.

She was here illegally.

She is a criminal on that basis alone.

ALL here illegally have to leave.



PS: You don't have to be that stupid. It has to be a conscious choice. — William Keane (@largebill68) March 25, 2026

Half the story is no story. — Throwing Furniture at the Borg (@BorgFurniture) March 25, 2026

As we reported, Sen. Dick Blumenthal said sending ICE to airports would lead to parents being dragged from their children, citizens being detained, families being brutalized, and shooting and even killing. The reality: one woman with a final deportation order gets detained, and it's a week-long news cycle.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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