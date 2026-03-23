NYT Discovers Hardship: Family of 3 Scrapes By on Half a Million Near...
CNN's Report on What Happened After ICE Showed Up at Atlanta's Airport Might...
AP: SCOTUS ‘Seems Skeptical’ of Laws Counting Mail-In Ballots That Arrive After Election...
Democrat Diversity: The One White Christian Guy Under 40 in Congress ... Is...
Victim-Blaming Chicago City Council Dem Has a DERANGED Take on the Illegal Charged...
Charlie Kirk's Mentor Dead After Fall – Cenk Uygur: 'I Don't Know What...
DNC Chair's Attempt to Shift TSA Blame and Slam ICE at Airports Is...
Pissed Off Every Lefty on X Showing How Easy Voting Docs Are to...
SAY HER NAME! JB Pritzker Goes Dark on Social Media After Sheridan Gorman's...
President Trump's Iran Deal Could Be the Deal of the Century
Biden Says Hold His BEER: Amy McGrath Clutching Pearls Over Trump Calling Dems...
CBS News Journo Leaving the Network and Going Straight to This Lefty Outlet...
Virginia Democrat Admits What They're Trying to Do to Virginians Is WRONG ......
Morning Joe Crew and Chuck Schumer Oppose the SAVE Act and Prove They're...

Sen. Scott Wiener Says ICE Was Terrorizing a Mother at San Francisco Airport; DHS Says Otherwise

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on March 23, 2026
Twitter

There are a couple of videos that have gone viral on Monday of what creepy congressional candidate and California State Sen. Scott Wiener calls the terrorizing of a mother by ICE agents at San Francisco International Airport. If you check Google, you'll find news stories on the incident from NBC News, the San Francisco Chronicle, and at least three network news affiliates. Wiener saw all he needed to know from watching the video, the first one of which features a Karen claiming the arrest is illegal and demanding the officer's badge number.

Advertisement

This editor's wife jumped through hoops for months and months last year to secure a REAL ID so she could board a domestic flight. What ID did this woman have?

According to airport spokesperson Doug Yakel, the arrests were believed to be an "isolated incident." DHS hopped on X to note that this incident happened before ICE officers were deployed to the airport to fill in for unpaid TSA workers.

The post continues:

… final removal order of removal from an immigration judge since 2019.

While being escorted to the international terminal for processing, Lopez-Jimenez attempted to flee and resisted law enforcement officers. ICE is working as quickly as possible to repatriate the family unit to their home country of Guatemala.

Recommended

CNN's Report on What Happened After ICE Showed Up at Atlanta's Airport Might Further Infuriate the Dems
Doug P.
Advertisement

Questions for Wiener:

Advertisement

There's a proposed Community Note citing the local NBC News affiliate saying exactly that:

The immigration enforcement action by ICE at SFO airport on Sunday, March 22, 2026 was unrelated to President Trump’s stated intention of using ICE to support TSA at airports. Additionally, SFO uses private security, rather than TSA.

And no, you can't have his badge number.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CALIFORNIA DHS ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN's Report on What Happened After ICE Showed Up at Atlanta's Airport Might Further Infuriate the Dems
Doug P.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
NYT Discovers Hardship: Family of 3 Scrapes By on Half a Million Near Central Park
justmindy
AP: SCOTUS ‘Seems Skeptical’ of Laws Counting Mail-In Ballots That Arrive After Election Day
Brett T.
Charlie Kirk's Mentor Dead After Fall – Cenk Uygur: 'I Don't Know What Happened But This Ain't Normal'
justmindy
Democrat Diversity: The One White Christian Guy Under 40 in Congress ... Is Trans
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

CNN's Report on What Happened After ICE Showed Up at Atlanta's Airport Might Further Infuriate the Dems Doug P.
Advertisement