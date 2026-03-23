Sen. Scott Wiener Says ICE Was Terrorizing a Mother at San Francisco Airport; DHS Says Otherwise

There are a couple of videos that have gone viral on Monday of what creepy congressional candidate and California State Sen. Scott Wiener calls the terrorizing of a mother by ICE agents at San Francisco International Airport. If you check Google, you'll find news stories on the incident from NBC News, the San Francisco Chronicle, and at least three network news affiliates. Wiener saw all he needed to know from watching the video, the first one of which features a Karen claiming the arrest is illegal and demanding the officer's badge number.

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ICE was at SFO airport last night, terrorizing a mother while her daughter watched. So much for the “hey we’re sending ICE to airports to fill in for TSA” BS.



ICE OUT OF CALIFORNIA pic.twitter.com/lcnjOV5HPs — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) March 23, 2026

“Terrorized”?



I think you mean “arrested”. — Chris McKeever 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealMcKeever) March 23, 2026

Immigration laws will be enforced even if you're in line at the airport. Deport them all. — Goldens Rule (@retiredgolden) March 23, 2026

This editor's wife jumped through hoops for months and months last year to secure a REAL ID so she could board a domestic flight. What ID did this woman have?

According to airport spokesperson Doug Yakel, the arrests were believed to be an "isolated incident." DHS hopped on X to note that this incident happened before ICE officers were deployed to the airport to fill in for unpaid TSA workers.

This arrest of ILLEGAL ALIENS occurred yesterday on March 22, 2026 — BEFORE ICE officers were deployed to airports to bolster TSA efforts.



ICE officers arrested Angelina Lopez-Jimenez and Wendy Godinez-Lopez at the San Francisco International Airport. These illegal aliens had a… https://t.co/Km8uoX9DJT — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 23, 2026

The post continues:

… final removal order of removal from an immigration judge since 2019. While being escorted to the international terminal for processing, Lopez-Jimenez attempted to flee and resisted law enforcement officers. ICE is working as quickly as possible to repatriate the family unit to their home country of Guatemala.

Questions for Wiener:

Can you give us an update on the legal status of the person here and what she was doing at the airport at the time? — Alvaro Hidalgo (@erharuspex) March 23, 2026

Was she here illegally? — _PullTheThread_ (@_PullTheThread_) March 23, 2026

What did that woman do? Why won't you tell us? Thank God we have law enforcement again in America! — Frunobulax (@RonaldReich5) March 23, 2026

They look like officers doing an extradition. Did you confirm your story first? Or just putting out info because a child is in the video and we know how you feel about that. — PhatBoxSports (@dadofaking1224) March 23, 2026

Oh my! The audacity of law enforcement enforcing the law. — SnoopDoge (@DogeBall2024) March 23, 2026

Riddle me this numbskull. When was ICE supposed to start? Yesterday? NO. Their security assignment started today. So that was a normal everyday ICE operation. — Ramblin Rover (@grablekelly05) March 23, 2026

You inflammatory people are ridiculous.

All she had to do was comply with lawful orders and the harpy asking for badge numbers during this detention was just making it worse. — Dave (@davedobermann) March 23, 2026

Hey dumbass, we all get our IDs checked at the airport. Every one of us. If you are an illegal, and so arrogant that you show up, that’s on you. — DP (@liveoakrange) March 23, 2026

All the shills for illegals screaming about ICE. The only reason ICE was there at SFO was to arrest a person or people who were already under an arrest order.

SFO does NOT use TSA for their security and has a fully staffed complement of airport security screening personnel. — Steve (Formerly Steve E4BEA) (@SteveRetAFEA) March 23, 2026

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There's a proposed Community Note citing the local NBC News affiliate saying exactly that:

The immigration enforcement action by ICE at SFO airport on Sunday, March 22, 2026 was unrelated to President Trump’s stated intention of using ICE to support TSA at airports. Additionally, SFO uses private security, rather than TSA.

Democrats keep pushing fake story after fake story. Why anyone still trusts them is beyond me. — Sevens (@ChadDav07627669) March 23, 2026

And no, you can't have his badge number.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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