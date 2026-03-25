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AV Club Ruins Harry Potter Excitement by Whining About Rowling Funding 'Transphobic Causes'

justmindy
justmindy | 7:50 PM on March 25, 2026
David Swanson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP

A new remake of the Harry Potter series is coming from HBO. This is exciting for Harry Potter fans around the world. One group, however, is not looking forward to this release.

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HBO has released the first teaser for Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone, which means we’re nine months away from realizing how integral John Williams’ score was toward making 2001’s Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone such a unique blockbuster. Sure, the books were huge and the casting basically perfect, but with this new teaser for Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone, HBO’s upcoming television remake of the series, it’s clear that not much has changed at Hogwarts. The only real noticeable change is that Hans Zimmer’s score—if that is his score—doesn’t contain an ounce of the magic that the first Potter teaser conjured. It’s the story we know, with new actors in similar costumes, and sets that look cribbed from Columbus’ design book. Only now, billionaire Potter author J.K. Rowling, who has spent the last decade using her fortune and influence to discriminate against trans people, stands to become even wealthier and more influential thanks to the show. 

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The A.V. Club is angry this show will put more money in J.K. Rowling's pocket because they've decided she is a transphobe. She thinks men can't get pregnant and women should have their own sports so she is clearly a terrible person.

The two groups have similar cognitive abilities, as well.

The horror!

Better to pity than censure them at this point. 

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They can't stand her because she refuses to cower to the mob.

Fingers crossed. 

It makes you a sane human being.

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ENTERTAINMENT HARRY SISSON J.K ROWLING TRANSGENDER

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