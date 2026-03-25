AV Club Ruins Harry Potter Excitement by Whining About Rowling Funding 'Transphobic Causes'

A new remake of the Harry Potter series is coming from HBO. This is exciting for Harry Potter fans around the world. One group, however, is not looking forward to this release.

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The first teaser for HBO's Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone, a show that will give J.K. Rowling millions to donate to transphobic causes, arrived this afternoon. https://t.co/2E3EDGFs9P — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) March 25, 2026

HBO has released the first teaser for Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone, which means we’re nine months away from realizing how integral John Williams’ score was toward making 2001’s Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone such a unique blockbuster. Sure, the books were huge and the casting basically perfect, but with this new teaser for Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone, HBO’s upcoming television remake of the series, it’s clear that not much has changed at Hogwarts. The only real noticeable change is that Hans Zimmer’s score—if that is his score—doesn’t contain an ounce of the magic that the first Potter teaser conjured. It’s the story we know, with new actors in similar costumes, and sets that look cribbed from Columbus’ design book. Only now, billionaire Potter author J.K. Rowling, who has spent the last decade using her fortune and influence to discriminate against trans people, stands to become even wealthier and more influential thanks to the show.

The A.V. Club is angry this show will put more money in J.K. Rowling's pocket because they've decided she is a transphobe. She thinks men can't get pregnant and women should have their own sports so she is clearly a terrible person.

Transphobic is such a silly word.



"That makes zero sense."



"So you're afraid of it!"



"No, it's just dumb and makes no sense."



It's like flat earthers calling people flat-phobic. https://t.co/pqQUgSKFCK — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) March 25, 2026

The two groups have similar cognitive abilities, as well.

The spirit of Lindy West is alive and well at the dead and buried AV Club. https://t.co/TeSHBUdWtw — Foster (@foster_type) March 25, 2026

The horror!

These whacky posts from has-been websites that peaked in 2009 just fill me with nostalgia anymore. https://t.co/GwwjfxSZps — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) March 25, 2026

Better to pity than censure them at this point.

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There's no such thing as "transphobia". No-one is irrationally afraid of troons. https://t.co/73u6JmgddK — Wonko the Sane (@Amuk31) March 25, 2026

What a bizarrely stupid and hateful take this is as to Ms. Rowling and her work. https://t.co/E74HFVyjDu — Tom James (@tom_james) March 25, 2026

They can't stand her because she refuses to cower to the mob.

I hope she makes another billion. https://t.co/osRkC39UEr — Harold ☘️ (@Nikk1066) March 25, 2026

Fingers crossed.

Recognizing that "transgender" doesn't exist and is just a delusion by people who need mental treatment, isn't "transphobic"



Being able to understand basic biology doesn't make you "afraid" of people who don't. — Sunny (@sunnyright) March 25, 2026

It makes you a sane human being.

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