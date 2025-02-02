"I wonder if everyone knows or has concluded that former President Biden didn't know what he was signing and that his staff manipulated him into this vast injustice to so many?" asks Hugh Hewitt. "I doubt we will ever know how 8,500 pardons/commutations occurred."

Headline from @WSJ. I wonder if everyone knows or has concluded that former President Biden didn’t know what he was signing and that his staff manipulated him into this vast injustice to so many? I doubt we will ever know how 8,500 pardons/commutations occurred. pic.twitter.com/Sr8yPaoHlf — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) February 2, 2025

Hewitt's tweet bears a graphic of a Wall Street Journal headline that reads, "Biden Commutations Angered His Own Justice Department," and a subheadline that reads, "DOJ's career pardon attorney told prosecutors that some of Biden's moves to shorten sentences were 'very upsetting.'"

Pardon is a major power that the chief executive holds. The president's power of pardon is one of the most absolute powers granted to any governmental officeholder, and it should not be abused. While definable parameters of the usage of pardon power may not be enumerated, the president should take care that pardon power not be misused, especially if such a misuse could result in the endangering of American citizens.