Sen. Rick Scott Lists 8 Names Tomorrow the Senate Will Begin the Process to Confirm

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida) lists eight names tomorrow the Senate will begin the process to confirm.

"And MANY more!" Sen. Scott adds. "We are ready to do the work to #MakeAmericaGreatAgain."

Sen. Marco Rubio (R) is to be the nominee for Secretary of State, former President Donald Trump tweeted on November 13, 2024. Rubio is the senior United States senator representing the state of Florida and is currently serving his third term as such.

Pete Hegseth is to be the nominee for Secretary of Defense, former President Trump tweeted on November 13, 2024.

Pam Bondi is to be the nominee for Attorney General, Trump confirmed on DonaldTrump.com on November 22, 2024. Bondi, "Spent nearly two decades as a prosecutor in Florida, where she served eight years as the state's first female attorney general."

Tulsi Gabbard is to be the nominee for Director of National Intelligence, former President Donald Trump tweeted on November 13, 2024. Gabbard formerly represented the state of Hawaii in the House of Representatives.

Gov. Kristi Noem (R) is to be the nominee for Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, former President Trump tweeted on November 12, 2024. Noem is serving her second term as governor of the state of South Dakota.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is to be the nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services, Trump tweeted on November 14, 2024.

I am thrilled to announce Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2024

Kash Patel is to be the nominee for director of the FBI, former President Donald Trump confirmed on DonaldTrump.com on December 1, 2024.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-New York) is to be the nominee for Ambassador to the United Nations, former President Trump tweeted on November 11, 2024. Stefanik has six times been elected to represent the state of New York in the House of Representatives.