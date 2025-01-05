Shocker! Adam Kinzinger Admits He's Practically a Democrat Now ... Took Him Long...
We Know EXACTLY What You Did, That's Why You LOST! Watch Schumer Blame...
Hypocritical Little Troll Jerry Nadler Celebrates NY Congestion Pricing From Taxpayer Fund...
SCANDAL: Damning Telegraph Story Highlights How U.K. Authorities Covered Up Grooming Gangs
Oh Great, Now We Need a Survival Guide Just to Ride the NYC...
Jillian Michaels Lays Absolute WASTE to 'SCUMBAG' Chris Murphy for Actually THREATENING Tr...
Release Them NOW: Young Israeli Hostage, 19, Begs for Life in New Hamas...
Shocking Revelations As New Orleans Terrorist's Pre-Attack Activities Exposed
Jake Tapper REKT for Going STRAIGHT-UP Fake News Helping Dems Lie About Jan....
Democrats Whine-Fest Against Clarence Thomas Ends in Epic 'Womp-Womp' Defeat
'Should Be on the Floor This Week': Hugh Hewitt Spells Out Upcoming Legislative...
New Jersey Teachers Now Free to Be as Illiterate as Their Students
Democrats in a Huff Because Merrick Garland Was Too Slow to Unleash Legal...
Biden's Block Of Nippon Deal Leaves Uncertain Future for US Steel

Sen. Rick Scott Lists 8 Names Tomorrow the Senate Will Begin the Process to Confirm

Jacob B.  |  3:36 PM on January 05, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida) lists eight names tomorrow the Senate will begin the process to confirm.

Advertisement

"And MANY more!" Sen. Scott adds. "We are ready to do the work to #MakeAmericaGreatAgain."

Sen. Marco Rubio (R) is to be the nominee for Secretary of State, former President Donald Trump tweeted on November 13, 2024. Rubio is the senior United States senator representing the state of Florida and is currently serving his third term as such.

Pete Hegseth is to be the nominee for Secretary of Defense, former President Trump tweeted on November 13, 2024.

Pam Bondi is to be the nominee for Attorney General, Trump confirmed on DonaldTrump.com on November 22, 2024. Bondi, "Spent nearly two decades as a prosecutor in Florida, where she served eight years as the state's first female attorney general."

Tulsi Gabbard is to be the nominee for Director of National Intelligence, former President Donald Trump tweeted on November 13, 2024. Gabbard formerly represented the state of Hawaii in the House of Representatives.

Gov. Kristi Noem (R) is to be the nominee for Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, former President Trump tweeted on November 12, 2024. Noem is serving her second term as governor of the state of South Dakota.

Recommended

Jillian Michaels Lays Absolute WASTE to 'SCUMBAG' Chris Murphy for Actually THREATENING Trump's Picks
Sam J.
Advertisement

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is to be the nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services, Trump tweeted on November 14, 2024.

Kash Patel is to be the nominee for director of the FBI, former President Donald Trump confirmed on DonaldTrump.com on December 1, 2024.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-New York) is to be the nominee for Ambassador to the United Nations, former President Trump tweeted on November 11, 2024. Stefanik has six times been elected to represent the state of New York in the House of Representatives.

Tags: KRISTI NOEM MARCO RUBIO RICK SCOTT TULSI GABBARD ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. PETE HEGSETH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jillian Michaels Lays Absolute WASTE to 'SCUMBAG' Chris Murphy for Actually THREATENING Trump's Picks
Sam J.
We Know EXACTLY What You Did, That's Why You LOST! Watch Schumer Blame Voters for Dems Election Defeat
Amy Curtis
NEW Footage of Cybertruck Explosion From Different Angle Raises Even More DAMNING Questions (Watch)
Sam J.
SCANDAL: Damning Telegraph Story Highlights How U.K. Authorities Covered Up Grooming Gangs
Amy Curtis
Hypocritical Little Troll Jerry Nadler Celebrates NY Congestion Pricing From Taxpayer Funded SUV
Amy Curtis
Shocker! Adam Kinzinger Admits He's Practically a Democrat Now ... Took Him Long Enough to Notice
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jillian Michaels Lays Absolute WASTE to 'SCUMBAG' Chris Murphy for Actually THREATENING Trump's Picks Sam J.
Advertisement