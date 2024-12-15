Sen. Tim Scott: 'Never Take Our Essential Rights and Liberties for Granted'

Sen. Tim Scott (R-South Carolina) tweets, "233 years ago, the first 10 amendments to the Constitution were ratified, establishing the fundamental freedoms that are the foundation of our democracy."
Advertisement
233 years ago, the first 10 amendments to the Constitution were ratified, establishing the fundamental freedoms that are the foundation of our democracy.— Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) December 15, 2024
#BillofRightsDay reminds us to never take our essential rights and liberties for granted. pic.twitter.com/ahvHfBljNO
Sen. Scott continues, "#BillofRightsDay reminds us to never take our essential rights and liberties for granted."
Join the conversation as a VIP Member