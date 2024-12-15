Sen. Tim Scott: 'Never Take Our Essential Rights and Liberties for Granted'

Sen. Tim Scott (R-South Carolina) tweets, "233 years ago, the first 10 amendments to the Constitution were ratified, establishing the fundamental freedoms that are the foundation of our democracy."

#BillofRightsDay reminds us to never take our essential rights and liberties for granted. pic.twitter.com/ahvHfBljNO — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) December 15, 2024

