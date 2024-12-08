Headline: 'GOP Senator Releases Shocking Report on Telework Abuse by Federal Employees'

"GOP senator releases shocking report on telework abuse by federal employees," reads the headline of a tweet by Townhall.

'Out of Office': GOP Senator Releases Shocking Report on Telework Abuse by Federal Employees

https://t.co/i7OBXnbyRY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 8, 2024

Advertisement

Sen. Jonin Ernst (R-Iowa) is quoted in the body of the story by Townhall as saying the following.

“The headquarters of most agencies remain largely abandoned,” said Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), chair of the Senate DOGE Caucus, in a report titled “Out of Office.” “Bureaucrats have been found in a bubble bath, on the golf course, running their own business, and even getting busted doing crime while on taxpayers’ time,” the summary states. “Members of President Biden’s own cabinet claimed to be on the clock while being out of office and unreachable. Just three percent of the federal workforce teleworked daily prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, six percent of workers report in-person on a full-time basis, while nearly one-third are entirely remote. Most federal employees are eligible to telework and 90 percent of those are. Some come to the office as infrequently as once a week.”

Do not blame telework, please. All freedoms can be abused by corrupt people doing corrupt things. Telework does not come into existence corrupt but can be used as a method of corruption when employed by individuals with the motive of cutting a corner to get out of work. Doing pleasurable activities is not itself a problem, but doing such activities instead of assigned work while using telework as a workaround is a problem.

There are some amazing technological aids available in our world today. For every good and innovative technological advancement that has come along, we should be thankful. Telework can be a helpful tool, but it should not be used as a workaround to get out of doing assigned jobs.