Meet the Press: Jen Psaki Wants Trump to Hire People Who’ll Oppose Him...
HHS Goes Full Weirdo Mode on Social Media, Desperate for Last Laughs Before...
Spy Loving Eric Swalwell Has Thoughts on What Makes Combat Vet Pete Hegseth...
Damascus Falls: Assad Flees: Israel Strikes
Great, Just What America Needs: Freed Syrian Prisoners Might Be Eyeing U.S. as...
This Doesn't End Well for Them, So Good Luck! Leftists TikTokers Threaten Billionaires,...
After Shocking CFB Playoff Omission, the Twitterverse Debates the Missing Elephant in the...
Sen. John Cornyn: Don't Underestimate Efforts to 'Sabotage the Change America Voted for'
President Biden to Address Nation on War in Syria and X Users Wonder...
Brooklyn's New 'Career Professionals Only' Housing: Because Kids and Affordability Don't M...
VIP
Oh, Honey ... NO! Jemele Hill's Snotty Dig at Elon Musk Over DOGE...
'Loathsome POS' David Axelrod Learns the HARD WAY You Do NOT Spread Hateful...
Nina Turner's Post Trying to Make Jordan Neely Look Like a Sweet-Faced VICTIM...
Holy MIC DROP, Batman! Chicago Journo BRUTALLY Honest About Damage Obama Has Done...

Headline: 'GOP Senator Releases Shocking Report on Telework Abuse by Federal Employees'

Jacob B.  |  2:15 PM on December 08, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

"GOP senator releases shocking report on telework abuse by federal employees," reads the headline of a tweet by Townhall.

Advertisement

Sen. Jonin Ernst (R-Iowa) is quoted in the body of the story by Townhall as saying the following.

“The headquarters of most agencies remain largely abandoned,” said Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), chair of the Senate DOGE Caucus, in a report titled “Out of Office.” 

“Bureaucrats have been found in a bubble bath, on the golf course, running their own business, and even getting busted doing crime while on taxpayers’ time,” the summary states. “Members of President Biden’s own cabinet claimed to be on the clock while being out of office and unreachable. Just three percent of the federal workforce teleworked daily prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, six percent of workers report in-person on a full-time basis, while nearly one-third are entirely remote. Most federal employees are eligible to telework and 90 percent of those are. Some come to the office as infrequently as once a week.”

Do not blame telework, please. All freedoms can be abused by corrupt people doing corrupt things. Telework does not come into existence corrupt but can be used as a method of corruption when employed by individuals with the motive of cutting a corner to get out of work. Doing pleasurable activities is not itself a problem, but doing such activities instead of assigned work while using telework as a workaround is a problem.

Recommended

Meet the Press: Jen Psaki Wants Trump to Hire People Who’ll Oppose Him and His Agenda
Warren Squire
Advertisement

There are some amazing technological aids available in our world today. For every good and innovative technological advancement that has come along, we should be thankful. Telework can be a helpful tool, but it should not be used as a workaround to get out of doing assigned jobs.

Tags: JONI ERNST TOWNHALL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Meet the Press: Jen Psaki Wants Trump to Hire People Who’ll Oppose Him and His Agenda
Warren Squire
HHS Goes Full Weirdo Mode on Social Media, Desperate for Last Laughs Before Trump's Return
justmindy
Damascus Falls: Assad Flees: Israel Strikes
Eric V.
Spy Loving Eric Swalwell Has Thoughts on What Makes Combat Vet Pete Hegseth 'Not Much of a Man'
Amy Curtis
After Shocking CFB Playoff Omission, the Twitterverse Debates the Missing Elephant in the Room
justmindy
This Doesn't End Well for Them, So Good Luck! Leftists TikTokers Threaten Billionaires, CEOs
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Meet the Press: Jen Psaki Wants Trump to Hire People Who’ll Oppose Him and His Agenda Warren Squire
Advertisement