The National Rifle Association Celebrates 153 Years Today!

Jacob B.  |  1:10 PM on November 17, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File

"On this day, 153 years ago, the National Rifle Association was founded," tweets the @NRA. "Together with our members, we’re as committed as ever to defending and preserving our right to keep and bear arms. We won’t back down."

Our compatriots at BearingArms.com put the right to bear arms into perspective:

A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed. Our Founding Fathers recognized a preexisting and inalienable right of self-defense and knew well the inevitably tyrannical nature of governments that came before ours throughout human history. They made explicit their belief in this preexisting right by recording it as the Second Amendment of the United States. The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed and must be yoked to responsible competence with those arms. The Founders did not believe that mere ownership of arms would keep Americans free unless those arms were mastered. At Bearing Arms, we believe:

  • in a pre-existing, inalienable right of self-defense.
  • that this right includes the use of contemporary arms, ammunition, and accouterments.
  • that citizens choosing to exercise their right of arms owe a duty to society to master their arms and use them in a judicious and responsible manner.

The freedom to defend self and the community is extremely important. It is something our law provides for. It can be abused. All freedoms can be abused by corrupt people doing corrupt things.

Maintaining freedom and certain freedoms can be hard. It can require things that are outside of the general comfort zone. Such can sometimes be necessary to ensure that the same freedom remains available in the future.

Tags: NATIONAL RIFLE ASSOCIATION NRA

Advertisement