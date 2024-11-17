Cry More! Trump and Company Attend UFC at MSG and CBS News Just...
Fox News: 'Minnesota Election Judge Faces Felony Charges Over Accepting Unregistered Votes...
NYT Attempts to Fact Check RFK, Jr, and it Goes 'CEREAL-OUSLY' Wrong
Election Victory Creates Voter Reveal Parties in Deep Blue States: OMG, My Neighbor's...
The National Rifle Association Celebrates 153 Years Today!
It Is SOOO On! Vivek Ramaswamy Going OFF on Federal Govt Waste and...
*COUGH COUGH* Adam Schiff Already Whining About Trump's 'Wrecking Balls' annnd Now We're...
Political FIASCO! Lefty's Thread SLAMMING Kamala for Trotting Liz Cheney Out Is Schadenfre...
'Blood on THEIR HANDS': Tom Homan Calls Down the THUNDER on Democrats Over...
VIP
SNL Continues Desperate Spiral By Bringing on Guest Star Murderer to Play Robert...
'DEAL With It'! Ex MLB-Star Jonathan Lucroy Comes Out Swinging About Being Conservative...
Not Crying, YOU ARE! What UFC Champ Jon Jones Did for Trump After...
Skews the Polls and BAILS? Ann Selzer Retires, Claims Kamala IA Poll Is...
Lame Duck President Joe Biden Stuck in the Back of APEC Family Photo

Grover Norquist on Degrees: 'They Do Look Good on the Wall'

Jacob B.  |  2:12 PM on November 17, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Americans for Tax Reform president Grover Norquist tweets about the credentialing vs. education of voters.

Advertisement

The truncated portion of the tweet after "have ensured" reads: "That degrees are not a measure of how “educated” one is. They do look good on the wall."

So, Mr. Norquist suggests the need to consider more than a mere degree in determining who qualifies as "educated."

Bastions of high education produce curricula that require students to learn the material taught in order to achieve a successful grade, but the institutions themselves have failed to know and teach the most basic and important fundamentals of American education. Perhaps the reason for this is that too many educators are themselves ignorant. Perhaps it is because there are evils to be learned from that are outside of their comfort zone, evils such as British tyranny, slavery, and/or the Holocaust. Perhaps it is because the exorbitant dollar cost of high education has lessened the depth of what is being taught. Whatever the reason, it is wrong for institutions that purport themselves to be places of high education to not achieve graduates who are fully educated as citizens and voters.

Another problem is all that wokeness and insanity. That wokeness and insanity would be taught in schools or universities of so-called "higher" education is itself disturbing. Education is a service. As in other service industries, choices and competition apply pressure to all purveyors of the service. Scholastic opportunities that are not infected by woke nonsense can apply pressure to educational institutions that are to not push such things.

Recommended

Cry More! Trump and Company Attend UFC at MSG and CBS News Just Can't Deal
Eric V.
Advertisement

Former President John Adams is quoted as suggesting that there are two types of education, one that teaches us how to make a living and another that teaches us how to live. By all accounts, he was a pretty smart fella.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cry More! Trump and Company Attend UFC at MSG and CBS News Just Can't Deal
Eric V.
NYT Attempts to Fact Check RFK, Jr, and it Goes 'CEREAL-OUSLY' Wrong
justmindy
Election Victory Creates Voter Reveal Parties in Deep Blue States: OMG, My Neighbor's a TRUMPER!
Warren Squire
It Is SOOO On! Vivek Ramaswamy Going OFF on Federal Govt Waste and ENDING It Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing (Watch)
Sam J.
Fox News: 'Minnesota Election Judge Faces Felony Charges Over Accepting Unregistered Votes'
Jacob B.
*COUGH COUGH* Adam Schiff Already Whining About Trump's 'Wrecking Balls' annnd Now We're Officially Dead
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cry More! Trump and Company Attend UFC at MSG and CBS News Just Can't Deal Eric V.
Advertisement