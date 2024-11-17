Grover Norquist on Degrees: 'They Do Look Good on the Wall'

Americans for Tax Reform president Grover Norquist tweets about the credentialing vs. education of voters.

We can better understand what is happening with the electorate’s move towards Republicans if we understand that we are seeing “Less credentialed” voters ( not “less educated”) moving right and towards Republicans and Trump.

The Teachers Unions and woke universities have ensured… — Grover Norquist (@GroverNorquist) November 17, 2024

Advertisement

The truncated portion of the tweet after "have ensured" reads: "That degrees are not a measure of how “educated” one is. They do look good on the wall."

So, Mr. Norquist suggests the need to consider more than a mere degree in determining who qualifies as "educated."

Bastions of high education produce curricula that require students to learn the material taught in order to achieve a successful grade, but the institutions themselves have failed to know and teach the most basic and important fundamentals of American education. Perhaps the reason for this is that too many educators are themselves ignorant. Perhaps it is because there are evils to be learned from that are outside of their comfort zone, evils such as British tyranny, slavery, and/or the Holocaust. Perhaps it is because the exorbitant dollar cost of high education has lessened the depth of what is being taught. Whatever the reason, it is wrong for institutions that purport themselves to be places of high education to not achieve graduates who are fully educated as citizens and voters.

Another problem is all that wokeness and insanity. That wokeness and insanity would be taught in schools or universities of so-called "higher" education is itself disturbing. Education is a service. As in other service industries, choices and competition apply pressure to all purveyors of the service. Scholastic opportunities that are not infected by woke nonsense can apply pressure to educational institutions that are to not push such things.

Former President John Adams is quoted as suggesting that there are two types of education, one that teaches us how to make a living and another that teaches us how to live. By all accounts, he was a pretty smart fella.