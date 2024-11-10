Former President Donald Trump Tweets About Senate Recess Appointments

"Any Republican senator seeking the coveted leadership position position in the United States Senate must agree to recess appointments," tweets former President Donald Trump.

Any Republican Senator seeking the coveted LEADERSHIP position in the United States Senate must agree to Recess Appointments (in the Senate!), without which we will not be able to get people confirmed in a timely manner. Sometimes the votes can take two years, or more. This is… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2024

The tweet, which is truncated above, reads in its entirety: