Former President Donald Trump Tweets About Senate Recess Appointments

"Any Republican senator seeking the coveted leadership position position in the United States Senate must agree to recess appointments," tweets former President Donald Trump.
The tweet, which is truncated above, reads in its entirety:
Any Republican Senator seeking the coveted LEADERSHIP position in the United States Senate must agree to Recess Appointments (in the Senate!), without which we will not be able to get people confirmed in a timely manner. Sometimes the votes can take two years, or more. This is what they did four years ago, and we cannot let it happen again. We need positions filled IMMEDIATELY! Additionally, no Judges should be approved during this period of time because the Democrats are looking to ram through their Judges as the Republicans fight over Leadership. THIS IS NOT ACCEPTABLE. THANK YOU!
