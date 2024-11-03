Sen. Mike Lee Lists 5 Consequences 'If Kamala Wins & Dems Take Control of Both Chambers'

"If Kamala wins & Dems take control of both chambers of Congress," tweets Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), "Dems will." Sen. Lee lists five consequences.

If Kamala wins & Dems take control of both chambers of Congress, Dems will:



Day 1: Nuke the filibuster



Day 2: Pack SCOTUS



Day 3: Make DC & PR states



Day 4: Enact federal takeover of elections/redistricting/campaigns



Days 5 - 36,500: Rule America uncontested for 100 years — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 3, 2024

Lee predicts that they will attempt to eliminate the filibuster in the U.S. Senate. He predicts that they will attempt to rearrange the Supreme Court, ostensibly adding to the current number, which is nine, of justices. He predicts that they will attempt to grant statehood to the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. He predicts that they will enact a federal takeover of elections, redistricting, and campaigns. And he predicts, "36,500: Rule America uncontested for 100 years."