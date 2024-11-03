Elections Have Consequences: Harris Supporter Freaks Out Over Mailer Saying She'll House M...
'Sopranos' Actress Drea de Matteo: 'Half of Hollywood Is Voting for Trump'
Dairy State Dispatch: Wisconsin Early Voting Data Continues to Look Good for Trump...
HOO BOY: The Hill Publishes Two Stories That Show All Is NOT WELL...
Stage Magic: Emhoff Says Young Men No Match for Kamala's Seductive Speeches
RETALIATION: SJSU Suspended INDEFINITELY Assistant Volleyball Coach Who Filed Title IX Com...
David Limbaugh Contrasts 'Ask Me Anything' on Twitter Against 'the Kamala Press Conference...
The Party of Hate: Democrat New York Governer Says Citizens are 'Anti-American' if...
They're Saying It's The Economy
Leo Terrell: 'Pay No Attention to @NikkiHaley'
Shocked ... SHOCKED! Pentagon Under Fire for Failing to Send Absentee Ballots to...
Mike Davis: 'Kamala Mass-Imported Robbers, Pedophiles, Rapists, and Murderers'
Down Ballot Deep Dive: In New Hampshire Everything's Coming Up 'Lilys'
Besties With Tim Kaine! AWFL Who Attacked Conservative Black Woman in NoVA Eatery...

Sen. Mike Lee Lists 5 Consequences 'If Kamala Wins & Dems Take Control of Both Chambers'

Jacob B.  |  3:30 PM on November 03, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

"If Kamala wins & Dems take control of both chambers of Congress," tweets Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), "Dems will." Sen. Lee lists five consequences.

Advertisement

Lee predicts that they will attempt to eliminate the filibuster in the U.S. Senate. He predicts that they will attempt to rearrange the Supreme Court, ostensibly adding to the current number, which is nine, of justices. He predicts that they will attempt to grant statehood to the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. He predicts that they will enact a federal takeover of elections, redistricting, and campaigns. And he predicts, "36,500: Rule America uncontested for 100 years."

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS MIKE LEE PUERTO RICO SENATE SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HOO BOY: The Hill Publishes Two Stories That Show All Is NOT WELL for Kamala and the Democrats
Amy Curtis
Elections Have Consequences: Harris Supporter Freaks Out Over Mailer Saying She'll House Migrant Family
Amy Curtis
'Sopranos' Actress Drea de Matteo: 'Half of Hollywood Is Voting for Trump'
Amy Curtis
The Karen to End ALL Karens --> Meet the Nasty, Hate-Filled Harpy Who Got Peanut and Fred Murdered
Sam J.
Besties With Tim Kaine! AWFL Who Attacked Conservative Black Woman in NoVA Eatery Has Been IDENTIFIED
Sam J.
RETALIATION: SJSU Suspended INDEFINITELY Assistant Volleyball Coach Who Filed Title IX Complaint
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
HOO BOY: The Hill Publishes Two Stories That Show All Is NOT WELL for Kamala and the Democrats Amy Curtis
Advertisement