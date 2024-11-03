The Party of Hate: Democrat New York Governer Says Citizens are 'Anti-American' if...
Shocked ... SHOCKED! Pentagon Under Fire for Failing to Send Absentee Ballots to...
Down Ballot Deep Dive: In New Hampshire Everything's Coming Up 'Lilys'
Besties With Tim Kaine! AWFL Who Attacked Conservative Black Woman in NoVA Eatery...
WHOA! Once You See Two Kamala Harris Speeches Side-By-Side Like THIS You Can't...
VIP
Oh, You Have a Ridiculous Last-Minute Poll Showing Kamala Winning IA? DON'T CARE,...
Michael Shellenberger Brings ALL the Receipts in DAMNING Thread Showing NBC/SNL BROKE the...
BUCKLE UP! Amy Curtis Takes 'Petty Broken Government' APART in EPIC Thread About...
The Karen to End ALL Karens --> Meet the Nasty, Hate-Filled Harpy Who...
HUGE. No, Wait ... YUGE! What the NYT Just Admitted About Trump's Poll...
So, About that Des Moines Register IA Poll ... It Just Does NOT...
Can't Even Get Her Own BIT! Kamala's SNL Skit BOMBS and Gosh Golly...
VIP
David French Says It's Not Even Close to Acceptable to Say Trump Wasn't...
Trump Campaign Press Secretary Destroys CNN Over 'Violent Rhetoric' From Trump

Mike Davis: 'Kamala Mass-Imported Robbers, Pedophiles, Rapists, and Murderers'

Jacob B.  |  1:26 PM on November 03, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

"Kamala mass-imported robbers, pedophiles, rapists, and murderers," tweets Mike Davis. "On January 20, Trump will take out the trash."

Advertisement

The elephant in the room is whether or not our society is to be adherent to the rule of law. There are reasons for laws and reasons laws must be obeyed. The well-being of a citizenry depends on safeguards of basic morality being in place to protect the oppressed and vulnerable while maintaining justice that punishes those who oppress.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Besties With Tim Kaine! AWFL Who Attacked Conservative Black Woman in NoVA Eatery Has Been IDENTIFIED
Sam J.
Shocked ... SHOCKED! Pentagon Under Fire for Failing to Send Absentee Ballots to Active Military
Grateful Calvin
Down Ballot Deep Dive: In New Hampshire Everything's Coming Up 'Lilys'
Eric V.
The Karen to End ALL Karens --> Meet the Nasty, Hate-Filled Harpy Who Got Peanut and Fred Murdered
Sam J.
The Party of Hate: Democrat New York Governer Says Citizens are 'Anti-American' if They Vote for Trump
Warren Squire
BUCKLE UP! Amy Curtis Takes 'Petty Broken Government' APART in EPIC Thread About Peanut and Fred's Deaths
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Besties With Tim Kaine! AWFL Who Attacked Conservative Black Woman in NoVA Eatery Has Been IDENTIFIED Sam J.
Advertisement