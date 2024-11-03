Mike Davis: 'Kamala Mass-Imported Robbers, Pedophiles, Rapists, and Murderers'

"Kamala mass-imported robbers, pedophiles, rapists, and murderers," tweets Mike Davis. "On January 20, Trump will take out the trash."

Kamala mass-imported robbers, pedophiles, rapists, and murderers.



On January 20, Trump will take out the trash. — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) November 3, 2024

Advertisement

The elephant in the room is whether or not our society is to be adherent to the rule of law. There are reasons for laws and reasons laws must be obeyed. The well-being of a citizenry depends on safeguards of basic morality being in place to protect the oppressed and vulnerable while maintaining justice that punishes those who oppress.